Arcade Gaming Market to grow by USD 1.66 billion during 2021-2025 | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 17, 2021, 22:49 ET
NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The arcade gaming market is set to grow by USD 1.66 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the high scope for monetization, the increasing physical activity on arcade gaming, and the limited piracy concerns will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Arcade Gaming Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Arcade Gaming Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Gaming Hubs
- Semi-commercial
- Residential
- Type
- Video Games
- Simulation Games
- Mechanical Games
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43930
Arcade Gaming Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the arcade gaming market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Arcade Gaming Market size
- Arcade Gaming Market trends
- Arcade Gaming Market industry analysis
Increasing physical activity in arcade gaming is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high maintenance cost may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the arcade gaming market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Arcade Gaming Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist arcade gaming market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the arcade gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the arcade gaming market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of arcade gaming market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Gaming hubs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Semi-commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Video games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Simulation games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mechanical games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Genre
- Market segments
- Comparison by Genre
- Racing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Shooting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Action - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Genre
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS
- Bay Tek Entertainment Inc.
- Capcom Co. Ltd.
- CXC Simulations
- D-BOX Technologies Inc.
- International Games System Co. Ltd.
- Nintendo Co. Ltd.
- PrimeTime Amusements
- SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc.
- Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
