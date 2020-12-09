Arcade Selects Axiros AXESS ACS To Tap FttH And IoT Opportunities In Switzerland

MUNICH, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiros announced that arcade solutions ag has selected its Device Management AXESS ACS to help the company tap new revenue opportunities through the rollout of GPON based FttH services in Switzerland.



As an integrated, standards-based platform, AXESS ACS offers a unified carrier grade E2E Device Management. It enables highly flexible and scalable interactions with a large number of devices for the purposes of (re-)configuration, mass firmware downloads, fault clearance and general real-time subscriber support. This modular solution will maximize automation, reduce service complexity and help arcade to launch new use cases faster.

Alexander Frey, CIO of arcade solutions ag, said: "We are very excited to extend collaboration with Axiros in the field of GPON and IoT. Our experience and our service offering around cloud, IoT and connectivity puts us in a strong position in the region of Luzern. By leveraging now our existing ecosystem with the Axiros' Device Management, we believe we will be able to create even more innovative and cost-effective services and grow our leading role in the market."

Kurt Peterhans, Axiros CEO, said: "We are pleased to provide our full Device Management solution in order to help arcade to seize the many opportunities available in the country. AXESS ACS platform is a great extension of our relationship with arcade and underlines the attractiveness of Axiros' full end-to-end portfolio in the marketplace."



"Arcade is known for their strength in cloud solutions around PaaS and SaaS, and this partnership offers strong support for our SMB business," said Jens Eichhorn, MD Operations D-A-CH at Axiros.



Axiros AXESS is a product line designed for telcos and service providers to address automated service provisioning, service monitoring and service assurance. Axiros AXESS is the leading Auto Configuration Server (ACS) for all access technologies - from fiber, to xDSL, to satellite. It has TR-069, TR-369 and all other management protocols onboard - to manage residential and business CPEs and the entire E2E device chain.

About Axiros

Any Device. Any Protocol. Any Service. Any Time. Any THING - We Manage.

Axiros is a global leader in IoT, M2M, TR-069 and device management, providing software solutions and platforms to service providers and equipment manufacturers worldwide to manage and IoT-ize devices. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Munich, Axiros has sales and service offices and development centers worldwide, so as needs change, Axiros will always be close by to deliver. To learn more about AXIROS, visit www.axiros.com.

