Arcade1Up Announces New Online Matchmaking Feature on Infinity Gaming Devices

MIAMI, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcade1Up , the leader in retro home arcade machines and interactive entertainment, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking feature for Infinity Game Table® and Infinity Game Board™, the company's award-winning line of digital board gaming devices. The new "Lobbies for Connected Play" functionality makes the platform's gameplay even more social and engaging, blending the lines between friends and guests in the gaming universe.

With this update, the doors to gaming lobbies are wide open, inviting not just friends, but also guests to join in on the fun. Starting today, hosts can easily invite friends and welcome guests into their gaming sessions, creating new friendships and ramping up the competition.

Key Features of "Lobbies for Connected Play" include:

Enhanced Hosting Capabilities: Gamers can now mix friends with new guests when setting up a connected game, choosing from a wider community of players to battle it out in their favorite games.





Simplified Invitations: Setting up a game is smoother than ever with streamlined invites and an intuitive interface that lets players set up a group game in seconds.





Open Community Access: The new feature allowing anyone to play together opens doors for unexpected alliances and diverse gameplay experiences across every multiplayer game. When a lobby is open to guests by a player, the whole community sees open games and how many seats are available, and then can join in on the fun.

"With 'Lobbies for Connected Play,' we are not just launching a feature; we are bringing people together. Arcade1Up's goal has always been to encourage and build community through people's love of games, and with this update, we enable just that on a worldwide scale," said David McIntosh, Head of Brand and Communications at Arcade1Up. "We expect "Lobbies for Connected Play" to make the gaming experience on Infinity Gaming Devices even more engaging and fun, providing a seamless way for players to socialize, connect and compete."

