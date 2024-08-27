Arcade1Up Brings JEOPARDY! To Infinity Gaming Devices

Continue the JEOPARDY! 60th Diamond Celebration with Retro Gaming and Timeless Clues

MIAMI, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcade1Up, a leader in retro home arcade machines and interactive entertainment, today announced an official license from Sony Pictures Television (SPT) that will bring a new digital adaptation of the iconic quiz show JEOPARDY! to the Infinity Game Table® and Infinity Game Board®, the company's award-winning line of digital board gaming devices. The new JEOPARDY! game coincides with the show's 60th birthday celebration, offering fans an immersive digital experience that will make them feel like they are contestants on their favorite quiz show.

Available on Arcade1Up's Infinity Game Devices, the visually rich and dynamic digital version of JEOPARDY! allows up to three players to go head-to-head and test their knowledge, or a single player can test their skills in a "timed rush mode" to earn the highest score. The streamlined controls to support Infinity Game Devices touch screen and customizable rules make the game more accessible for all ages. Players can easily pause and resume gameplay at any time using the "Quick Save" feature.

"We are excited to work with Sony Pictures Television to bring the classic game show JEOPARDY! to the Infinity Game Table and Infinity Game Board. This adaptation captures the spirit of the TV show and combines it with the unmatched fun of the Infinity Game Devices, allowing fans of all ages to enjoy the experience in their own homes", said Davin Sufer, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Arcade1Up.

As part of JEOPARDY!'s 60th Diamond Celebration, SPT have planned a series of events, special promotions, and campaigns designed to engage fans and highlight the legacy of America's Favorite Quiz Show™.

About Arcade1Up

Arcade1Up is the fourth largest gaming hardware provider, following Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft, and has sold over three million retro arcade cabinets in the past five years through retail partners like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Named "Best of CES" in 2022 and 2023, Arcade1Up's line of products have captivated the hearts of gamers and retro enthusiasts alike, allowing fans to play their favorite arcade games and Infinity digital board gaming devices in the comfort of their homes. Visit us at Arcade1Up.com, and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X , TikTok , and YouTube .

About JEOPARDY!

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show™, is entering its 41st season in syndication. With a weekly audience of over 20 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is among the top-rated shows on television. The show has won a total of 44 Emmy® Awards, holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show, and received a Peabody Award for "celebrating and rewarding knowledge." JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, both units of Paramount. Follow JEOPARDY!: Jeopardy.com | Facebook | X | YouTube | Instagram

About Sony Pictures Television:

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

