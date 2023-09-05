ARCADE1UP BRINGS VEGAS VIBES HOME WITH WHEEL OF FORTUNE CASINOCADE

News provided by

Arcade1Up

05 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

Guilt Free Fun at Home with Exclusive Wheel of Fortune Games and Other Unlockable Casino and Puzzle Games

MIAMI, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bring the excitement and thrill of the casino home with Arcade1Up's new Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe arcade game! Developed with the official license from Sony Pictures Television, the new Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe arcade game features 24 games including exclusive Wheel of Fortune games and other casino favorites such as Blackjack, Joker Poker, and Mahjong. The Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe arcade game is available at Best Buy retail stores in the U.S. and BestBuy.com beginning today for $599.99.

To create the most authentic casino experience, Arcade1Up collaborated with Las Vegas slot machine designers to bring the lights – and sounds – of Vegas home. With a light up marquee, flashing lights and buttons, the Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe brings the classic casino experience to life in a sleek 5-foot cabinet. With four Wheel of Fortune games, players can collect Virtual Gems that can be used to unlock new games and exclusive avatars through features such as Daily Spins. The cabinet has two LCD screens, dual speakers and is Wi-Fi-enabled with online leaderboards that allow players to post their high scores and compete with others to be on top. 

Assets including images and videos can be found in our online press kit. For more information and to sign up to be notified with more news on Arcade1Up's new products, check out Arcade1up.com and the Arcade1Up companion app available in the App Store and Google Play.

About Tastemakers LLC | Arcade1Up: It's time to play again! Home entertainment titan Tastemakers presents Arcade1Up, a line of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale home arcade and pinball machines featuring licensed retro games from the golden age of arcades. Arcade1Up's classic titles include NFL Blitz Legends, NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION, Golden Tee 3D, Terminator 2, Tron™, Street Fighter™, X-Men, Mortal Kombat®, Atari, Pong®, PAC-MAN, Star Wars™, Marvel Super Heroes ™, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™, and more. Arcade1Up allows people to play in the comfort of their homes, with an authentic retro arcade experience at an accessible price. Check out Arcade1Up.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.    

About Wheel of Fortune: With more than 20 million viewers per week, Wheel of Fortune continues to be one of the most successful shows in history. Entering its 41st season in syndication, the game show has earned seven Emmy Awards including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show. Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. It is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, both divisions of Paramount.

About Sony Pictures Television: Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

SOURCE Arcade1Up

