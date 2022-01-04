Arcade1Up Celebrates CES with Nearly 3 Million Arcade Machines Sold

Arcade1Up celebrates its latest milestone during CES with nearly 3 million arcade machines sold in less than three years

In 2021, Arcade1Up saw an 80% growth in sales year over year, largely supported by its expansion into new categories with the Infinity Game Table™ and its Arcade1Up Jr line.

Infinity Game Table ™ (IGT) revolutionizes the board game industry which had been an analog experience for decades until now. With an immersive around-the-table experience, IGT features a never-before-seen touch screen and online experience with haptic feedback. Since its release earlier this year, the library of games available in the IGT store has more than doubled and now includes 40+ games such as Monopoly, Scrabble, Clue, Ticket to Ride and Pandemic, and continues to grow with ongoing updates.

To celebrate nearly 3 million arcade machines sold, Arcade1Up is announcing at CES the expansion of its Legacy Edition Line, one of its top-selling lines, and the introduction of the Arcade1Up Pro Series.

The Legacy Edition Line is Arcade1Up's evergreen category which offers fans the most value in a single machine. In 2022, the Arcade1Up Legacy Edition arcades will feature Wi-Fi for online cooperative gameplay or high score leaderboards as well as over-the-air updates. Each Legacy Edition machine will feature 14 games, vs the 12 games in 2021 machines. The following Legacy titles are slated to be available in spring 2022.

Arcade1Up Pro Series is a newly developed product line tailored for gamers seeking a premium gaming experience. The machines are Arcade1Up's largest to date with 19" screens, upgraded Suzohapp buttons and joysticks, faux metal t-molding, upgraded speakers and speaker grills and other features. Arcade1Up will roll out several Pro Series machines throughout this year, starting with Killer Instinct™ slated for summer 2022.

Killer instinct ™ - Arcade1Up kicks-up the experience to a pro level, with the Pro Series Killer Instinct ™ Arcade Machine. Featuring Wi-Fi enabled online remote play and some of the most innovative features to be announced including authentic artwork and true-to-scale arcade design.

