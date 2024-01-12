Arcade1Up Climbs List of Largest Brands in Gaming Hardware

Arcade1Up

12 Jan, 2024, 10:57 ET

Remarkable growth and innovation have led to industry recognition for Arcade1Up, with the Infinity Game Board credited as a core driver of the company's success

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an extraordinary achievement, Arcade1Up, named "Best of CES" in 2022 and 2023, has become the fourth largest brand in gaming hardware according to a NPD Group 2023 report – marking a significant milestone in its journey. Just five years since its inception, the company has risen rapidly in the ranks, a feat attributed largely to its innovative product line, particularly the Infinity Game Board.

This achievement underscores Arcade1Up's commitment to redefining the gaming experience with products that seamlessly integrate digital advancements with traditional gaming. The Infinity Game Board, a pioneer in hybrid gaming, has played a crucial role in this success. The product has captured gamers' imaginations worldwide, featuring an 18.5-inch HD touchscreen, responsive tactile feedback, and a library of over 100 board games and activities.

"Being recognized as one of the top brands in gaming hardware is a proud moment for us. The Infinity Game Board and Table has been a game-changer, literally and figuratively, in our industry." shared David McIntosh, SVP of Brand and Communications at Arcade1Up.

Dora Dvir, Interim CEO of Arcade1Up, added, "The global gaming market is witnessing unprecedented growth, projected to reach USD 665.77 billion by 2030 (Fortune Business Insights, July 2023). Our rise in the hardware sector is reflective of our innovation and commitment to fun."

As the gaming industry evolves, the board game market is experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.27% from 2022 to 2028 (Arizton, March 2023). Arcade1Up continues to be at the forefront of how gaming is experienced at home and globally. The Arcade1Up team is looking forward to continuing to reinvent, reimagine, and innovate retro gaming in 2024.

Assets including images and videos can be found in the online press kit. For more information and to sign up to be notified with more news on Arcade1Up's new products, check out Arcade1up.com or download the new Arcade1Up companion app in the App Store and Google Play.

For additional info or interview requests, contact [email protected].

About Arcade1Up
About Tastemakers LLC | Arcade1Up: It's time to play again! Home entertainment titan Tastemakers presents Arcade1Up, a line of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale home arcade and pinball machines featuring licensed retro games from the golden age of arcades. Arcade1Up's classic titles include NFL Blitz Legends, NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION, Golden Tee 3D, Terminator 2, Tron™, Street Fighter™, X-Men, Mortal Kombat, Atari, Pong®, PAC-MAN, Star Wars™, Marvel Super Heroes™, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™, Killer Instinct™, Dragon's Lair, Ridge Racer™, Golden Axe™, Simpsons™, Big Buck Hunter®, and others. Arcade1Up's digital board game, The Infinity Game Table™ and the portable, Infinity Game Board™. Arcade1Up allows people to play in the comfort of their homes, with an authentic retro arcade experience, and Wi-Fi for online play, at an accessible price. Check out Arcade1Up.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube

About Infinity Game Board
The Infinity Game Board is the world's first digital board game console – partnering with a top board game manufacturer, and top digital publishers, it boasts over a hundred of the best board games and activities ever made. Infinity Game Board provides an interactive experience for up to six players locally or online via built-in Wi-Fi connectivity.

