Arcade1Up Debuts NBA Jam Deluxe Pre-Orders on Amazon

MIAMI, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcade1Up, a leader in retro home arcade machines and interactive entertainment, today announced the pre-order availability of its new NBA Jam Deluxe arcade machine , available now on Amazon within the Gaming Zone 3D Showcase and at additional retail partners. This Gaming Zone 3D Showcase is Amazon's first gaming-focused 3D Showcase storefront. Arcade1Up will be featured alongside other industry leaders like Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox, and Nintendo, solidifying the brand's legacy as the fourth largest in gaming hardware, according to a NPD Group 2023 report.

Arcade1Up Debuts NBA Jam Deluxe Pre-Orders

Amazon's Gaming Zone 3D Showcase: A New Immersive Era in E-Commerce

Arcade1Up's NBA Jam Deluxe arcade machine will debut within the Amazon Gaming Zone 3D Showcase, an innovative virtual 3D shopping experience that allows customers to explore and purchase merchandise from their favorite brands and fandoms in an interactive and immersive environment. Alongside the new NBA Jam Deluxe arcade machine, the Amazon Gaming Zone 3D Showcase will feature other top Arcade1Up products like: The Infinity Game Table, Golden Tee Deluxe, and PAC-MAN Deluxe machines amongst other titles.

NBA Jam Deluxe -- A Slam Dunk for Players

Fans can step onto the court and experience the ultimate slam-dunk of nostalgia with the all-new Arcade1Up NBA Jam Deluxe arcade machine. This five-foot-tall cabinet, now available for pre-order today through Amazon and their Gaming Zone 3D Showcase experience, promises to elevate fans' gaming sessions to championship levels.

Key Features:

Three classic games: NBA Jam™, NBA Jam™ Tournament Edition, and NBA Hang Time™

Stunning light-up marquee and 3D faux molded coin doors

Dynamic dual speakers delivering amplified sound

Crisp 17" BOE color monitor for vivid detail

Built-in Wi-Fi supporting online multiplayer for up to four players

Slimmer, lighter design

"The collaboration between Arcade1Up and Amazon sets the stage for a new era of interactive shopping experiences, blending cutting-edge technology with a passion for nostalgic gaming," said Dora Dvir, CEO at Arcade1Up. "Consumers can look forward to exploring the Amazon Gaming Zone 3D Showcase for a range of Arcade1Up products, including the highly sought-after collection of Deluxe arcade machines, Infinity Game Table, and other A1Up classics. With this pioneering approach to retail, Arcade1Up continues to expand the gaming landscape for fans worldwide."

Whether players are die-hard basketball fans or newcomers to the world of arcade gaming, the NBA Jam Deluxe arcade machine is a ticket to endless fun. Fans can pre-order the machine here today on the Amazon Gaming Zone 3D Showcase for $499.99 or visit our site here for a full list of participating retail partners.

