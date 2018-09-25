Arcade1Up Named as one of The Toy Insider's "Hot 20" Holiday Toys
Tastemakers LLC. Levels Up on its Competition
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Tastemakers LLC. is thrilled to announce that Arcade1Up, a hot product that brings arcade gaming entertainment straight to consumers' homes, made The Toy Insider's "Hot 20" Holiday List.
Arcade1Up machines stand at just under 4ft, each housing different classic arcade games, which come with immersive full-color hi-resolution displays and sounds. The cabinets also have an original joystick and control buttons. Additional add-ons include a stool and riser– fully equipping users for endless hours of gaming!
"We are super-pumped and proud to have made The Toy Insider's list," said Scott Bachrach, CEO, Tastemakers LLC. "Arcade1Up is a nostalgia-invoking product and we're thrilled with the reaction consumers, retailers and industry experts have had so far."
"Our team of experts devote the whole year searching for the next 'it' product and after spending countless hours testing and reviewing, we're confident that the toys found in our holiday gift guide will deliver huge smiles," said Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, The Toy Insider.
The current Arcade1Up lineup has five types of cabinets this season with 3-4 different in games each. The cabinets retail for $399 apiece and have the following games:
- Atari®️'s Centipede®️ Cabinet: Centipede®️, Millipede®️, Missile Command®️, Crystal Castles®️
- Atari®️'s Asteroids®️ Cabinet: Asteroids®️, Tempest®️, Major Havoc®️, Lunar Lander®️
- Midway's Rampage Cabinet:Rampage, Defender, Joust, Gauntlet
- Capcom's Street Fighter II Championship Cabinet:Street Fighter™II Championship Edition, Super Street Fighter™II The New Challengers, Super Street Fighter™II Turbo
- BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Galaga™ Cabinet:Galaga™&©1981, Galaxian&©1979
About Tastemakers, LLC: Founded in 2011, Tastemakers, LLC. is a growing global powerhouse with products available in more than 50 countries worldwide. Specializing in global product development, manufacturing sales, marketing and distribution, Tastemakers continues to shine as an industry leader with its unique and on-trend products. Popular brands include Kawaii Cubes, Hatchimals novelty plush, Rock & Roll figures, accessories and more, along with an exciting lineup of new brand and category announcements coming throughout 2018.
