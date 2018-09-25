Arcade1Up Named as one of The Toy Insider's "Hot 20" Holiday Toys

"We are super-pumped and proud to have made The Toy Insider's list," said Scott Bachrach, CEO, Tastemakers LLC. "Arcade1Up is a nostalgia-invoking product and we're thrilled with the reaction consumers, retailers and industry experts have had so far."

"Our team of experts devote the whole year searching for the next 'it' product and after spending countless hours testing and reviewing, we're confident that the toys found in our holiday gift guide will deliver huge smiles," said Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, The Toy Insider.

The current Arcade1Up lineup has five types of cabinets this season with 3-4 different in games each. The cabinets retail for $399 apiece and have the following games:

Atari®️'s Centipede®️ Cabinet: Centipede ®️ , Millipede ®️ , Missile Command ®️ , Crystal Castles ®️

Centipede , Millipede , Missile Command , Atari®️'s Asteroids®️ Cabinet : Asteroids ®️ , Tempest ®️ , Major Havoc ®️ , Lunar Lander ®️

: Asteroids , Tempest , Major Havoc , Lunar Lander Midway's Rampage Cabinet: Rampage, Defender, Joust, Gauntlet

Rampage, Defender, Joust, Gauntlet Capcom's Street Fighter II Championship Cabinet :Street Fighter™II Championship Edition, Super Street Fighter™II The New Challengers, Super Street Fighter™II Turbo

:Street Fighter™II Championship Edition, Super Street Fighter™II The New Challengers, Super Street Fighter™II Turbo BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Galaga™ Cabinet:Galaga™&©1981, Galaxian&©1979

