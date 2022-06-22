Arcade1Up Partners with The Op to Bring Iconic Board Games and Puzzles To the Best-Selling Infinity Game Table

"We look at the Infinity Game Table as the next generation of 'Family Game Night' with innovative new entertainment that everyone can enjoy. Working with The Op to reimagine some of their well-known titles for the digital platform, while expanding our library of games, is something we are very excited to take on," said Davin Sufer, CTO of Arcade1Up. "We look forward to continued innovation and furthering our position as the leader in the hybrid digital tabletop gaming category."

"We are thrilled to be making our best-selling games available digitally for the first time on such an innovative, digital-first platform like the Infinity Game Table," said Casey Sershon, Director of Product Development at The Op. "The Infinity Game Table will really bring our games to life, providing fun for the entire family. It's the perfect combination of digital engagement while maintaining the in-person social aspect of board games."

The Infinity Game Table has been wildly successful in its first year, selling out of its initial wave of shipments and reaching over $1 million backing on Kickstarter. Awards and accolades include being named "Best Board Game" (2021) by Esquire, CNN's "Best Games & Gadgets of E3", one of Newsweek's "25 Incredible Gifts for Gamers," and CNET's CES "2021's Coolest Gadgets."

About the Infinity Game Table by Arcade1Up

The Infinity Game Table™ by Arcade1Up is the future of "Family Game Night." A hybrid digital tabletop gaming experience, the Infinity Game Table™ couples digital and IRL experiences heightening the competitive fun of playing board games. The Infinity Game Table's™ growing library of 78 games and activities includes digital versions of marquee family game night essentials including CLUE®, HARRY POTTER™ Wizard's Chess, TICKET TO RIDE®, SCRABBLE®, MONOPOLY®, CHUTES & LADDERS® and more. Now available through most major retailers and directly from Arcade1Up.com

About The Op – Usaopoly

The Op, also known as Usaopoly, is a leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles for over 25 years. Our diverse portfolio includes award-winning and best-selling titles such as TELESTRATIONS®, BLANK SLATE™, and HARRY POTTER™ HOGWARTS BATTLE™ as well as licensed versions of MONOPOLY®, CLUE®, MUNCHKIN®, TRIVIAL PURSUIT®, CODENAMES and more. The Op continues to partner with marquee brands and licensors such as Hasbro, Disney, Marvel, Nintendo, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, FOX, and Nickelodeon. The Op is passionate about bringing family, friends, and fans together to create memorable experiences through play! Learn more at www.TheOp.games.

Contact:

Robert Pellarin

[email protected]

SOURCE Arcade1Up