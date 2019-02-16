Arcade1Up Wins Coveted Toy of the Year Award

With the Retro Gaming Trend at an All-time High, Arcade1Up is Recognized for its Success and Innovation with the Tech Toy of the Year Award

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Tastemakers, LLC. a leading manufacturer with innovative, forward-thinking products received the prestigious Tech Toy of the Year Award for its ¾ scale retro arcade cabinets.

"We have accomplished so much in such a short period of time, considering we only hit store shelves in October of 2018," said Scott Bachrach, CEO, Tastemakers, LLC. "In the last few months, we have been greatly accepted and positioned as the leaders in the retro gaming industry by our amazing fan community and hundreds of top tier media outlets. Receiving a TOTY is an accolade that only solidifies these claims and we are beyond grateful to have it as a milestone."

"This year we saw some innovative tech toys that really stood out." Ken Seiter, EVP Marketing Communications, The Toy Association. "It is always inspiring to take part in this event and see the top products the industry has to offer.

Arcade1Up machines stand at just under 4ft, each housing different classic arcade games, which come with immersive full-color hi-resolution displays and sounds. The cabinets also feature original joystick and control button configurations. Additional add-ons include a stool and riser– fully equipping users for endless hours of gaming!

Adding to their current Arcade1Up lineup will be five new types of cabinets in 2019 with 2-4 different in games each. The cabinets are seen as low as $299 apiece and have the following games:

Final Fight Cabinet (February): Final Fight, 1944, Ghosts 'N Goblins, Strider

Space Invaders Cabinet (February): Space Invaders Color, Space Invaders Black and White

Golden Tee Cabinet (June): GT Classic '01, Golden Tee '2k, Golden Tee '99, Golden Tee '98

Mortal Kombat Cabinet (September): Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, Mortal Kombat 3

Karate Champ Cabinet (September): Karate Champ, Bad Dudes, Burger Time, Caveman Ninja

The Toy of the Year Awards, also known as the "Oscars" of the toy industry, is the premier toy awards program that recognizes companies and products for their outstanding performance from the previous year. Winners are chosen through a combination of votes from retailers, journalists, consumers, and members of the Toy Association.

To learn more, visit: www.arcade1up.com

