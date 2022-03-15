Arcade1Up's New Golden Tee 3D Arcade Machine Available for Pre-Order

Standing at an impressive 66" tall, Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D home arcade machine includes:

8 Games in 1: Enter the Arcade1Up time machine and re-experience Golden Tee golf as it was in the 90's or try your skills at World Class Bowling or Shuffle Shot, no quarters required.

Enter the Arcade1Up time machine and re-experience golf as it was in the 90's or try your skills at World Class Bowling or Shuffle Shot, no quarters required. Online Leaderboards: Display your top Golden Tee scores online with WIFI enabled leaderboards, so go ahead and take your bragging rights worldwide.

Updated Features : Boasting a larger 19" screen, 3" trackball and streamlined design side panels, this machine is both nostalgic and a great entertainment piece for the family to enjoy.

Easy Assembly: Do not worry, it will not be long until you are putting on the green, once the arcade machine is plugged in at your home, follow the in-game instructions, select your game and your off to tee.

Starting Tuesday, March 15th, 2022, customers can pre-order Golden Tee 3D home arcade machines on arcade1up.com.



The company's latest offering is its Arcade1Up brand of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale arcade machines with classic retro licensed games for the home. Arcade1Up's classic titles include:

Street Fighter, X-Men, Mortal Kombat, The Simpsons, Pong, PAC-MAN, NBA Jam, Star Wars, Marvel Super Heroes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more. For more information on Arcade1Up, visit www.arcade1up.com and follow Arcade1Up on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).



