Arcadia Acquires Metal Window Corporation

VERNON, Calif., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Inc. announced that it has acquired the assets of Metal Window Corporation, a leading Southern California manufacturer of unique, high-quality aluminum window and door products.

This acquisition will expand and enhance the capabilities of Arcadia's Residential Division, Arcadia Custom. It allows Arcadia Custom to better serve its expanding nationwide luxury home market. Arcadia Custom will continue to offer Metal Window Corporation's unique high-quality products along with their premier thermal aluminum, thermal steel and wood window and door solutions - all proudly made in the USA.

About Arcadia Inc.

Arcadia Inc. is a leading national and single-source manufacturer of premier fenestration products for the commercial and residential markets. Founded in 1930, Arcadia's unrivaled window and door solutions reflect decades of innovation, superior engineering and design. Arcadia is headquartered in Vernon, California. For more information, visit the company's websites at http://www.arcadiainc.com and http://www.arcadiacustom.com.

About Metal Window Corporation

Metal Window Corporation is a leading Southern California manufacturer of unique high-quality aluminum window and door products. Founded in 1947, it is well-known for being a design-responsive company whose excellent craftsmen custom build each order. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.metalwindowcorp.com.

