Arcadia Beverage Launches Clean Label Beverage Line, Zumora

According to Tom Moore, President and CEO of Arcadia Beverage, "It was our goal to create a beverage line that customers could serve and enjoy with a clear conscience." First and foremost, Zumora is focused on taste. "We know that flavor is what keeps customers coming back, so we've developed 17 interesting and really satisfying flavor profiles." And, as Steve DeCorte, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Arcadia Beverage, explains, Zumora doesn't contain any preservatives or additives: "Developing beverages with a clean label is at the core of our formulation. And because we're a single source, vertically integrated beverage manufacturer, we're able to produce these premium quality products without attaching a premium price tag."

Zumora Beverage Base 3:1 Concentrate Mix is available in lemon, strawberry lime, cucumber mint, mango, pineapple coconut, cold brew coffee (regular and mocha), and tea (sweet and unsweet). Zumora 12 oz. bottles come in lavender mint lemonade, tea (sweet and unsweet), cold brew coffee (regular and mocha), and a variety of aguas fresca: mango, cucumber, strawberry lime and pineapple coconut.

Zumora is available for immediate distribution. Food service providers and retailers are encouraged to obtain samples by contacting Arcadia Beverage at 828.684.3556 or sales@zumora.com.

About Arcadia Beverage

Arcadia Beverage has been an essential beverage supplier for local and global retailers and food service providers since 1939. The company produces non-carbonated beverages for private labels, proprietary brands and third-party brands in its SQF3-certified facility—a single-source supply chain that enables Arcadia to control the quality and consistency of drinks from beginning to end. Based in Asheville, North Carolina, the company is a reflection of its community's unique capacity for innovation, creativity and passion.

