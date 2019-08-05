Arcadia Biosciences Announces Date of Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Highlights Conference Call

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients, today announced its plan to release its second-quarter 2019 financial and business results after market close on August 14, 2019.

The company has scheduled a conference call for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss second-quarter results and the quarter's key strategic achievements.

Interested participants can join the conference call using the following numbers:

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-In:

+1-844-243-4690 International Dial-In:

+1-225-283-0138 Passcode:

1488315

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors section of Arcadia's website at www.arcadiabio.com . Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on the company's investor website.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) develops and markets high-value food ingredients and nutritional oils that help meet consumer demand for a healthier diet. Arcadia's GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The company's portfolio of agricultural traits are being developed to enable farmers around the world to be more productive and minimize the impact of agriculture on the environment. Arcadia Specialty Genomics is a business unit within Arcadia Biosciences dedicated to the optimization and standardization of cannabis plant content, quality, resiliency and yield. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com .

