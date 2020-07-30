Arcadia Biosciences Announces Date of Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Financial Results and Business Highlights Conference Call

DAVIS, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional content of crops, today announced that it will release its financial and business results for the second quarter and first half of 2020 after market close on August 13, 2020.

The company has scheduled a conference call for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss second-quarter results and key strategic achievements. Interested participants can join the conference call using the following numbers:

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-In: +1-844-243-4690

International Dial-In: +1-225-283-0138

Passcode: 9398996

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Arcadia's website at www.arcadiabio.com . Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on the company's investor website.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) is a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients. The company's GoodHemp™ seed catalog delivers genetically superior hemp seeds, clones, transplants, flower and extracts, applying the company's proprietary crop innovation technology, ArcaTech™, to an emerging crop. The company's GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. Arcadia's agricultural traits are being developed to enable farmers around the world to be more productive and minimize the impact of agriculture on the environment. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

