Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Announces $25.1 Million Private Placement

DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and other accredited investors for the purchase of 7,876,784 shares of its common stock at a purchase price per share of $3.1925, in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Additionally, Arcadia has also agreed to issue to the investors warrants to purchase up to 3,938,392 shares of common stock. The warrants to purchase 3,938,392 shares of common stock have an exercise price of $3.13 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five and one-half years from the issue date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds to Arcadia, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $25.1 million. The potential gross proceeds from the exercise of the warrants, if fully exercised on a cash basis, will be approximately $12.3 million. No assurance can be given that any of the warrants will be exercised. Arcadia intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which include building its global GoodWheatTM family of consumer brands, development of its e-commerce, direct-to-consumer digital marketing infrastructure to launch its Three Farm DaughtersTM branded pasta and flour products, and to fund its Archipelago VenturesTM Hawaiian hemp cultivation and mainland CBD extraction operations.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The securities described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") and Regulation D promulgated thereunder, and the securities have not been registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement with investors, Arcadia has agreed to file a resale registration statement covering the shares of common stock and shares of common stock underlying the warrants described above within 8 days.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) is a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients. The company's GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. Arcadia's GoodHempTM seed catalog delivers genetically superior hemp seeds, transplants and extracts, applying the company's proprietary crop innovation technology, ArcaTech™, to an emerging crop. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company's expectations regarding the completion of the private placement, potential gross proceeds from the exercise of warrants, satisfaction of closing conditions and use of proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market and other conditions, the future capital requirements of the company are different than expected, the trading price of the company's common stock does not increase to a price that would incentivize the investors to exercise the warrants, the closing conditions related to the private placement are not satisfied and other risks set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks set forth in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

