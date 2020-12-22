Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Announces Closing of $8.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market

DAVIS, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 2,618,658 shares of its common stock. The offering was priced at-the-market at a purchase price per share of $2.93, for gross proceeds of approximately $7.7 million. Additionally, in a concurrent private placement, Arcadia issued unregistered warrants to purchase up to 2,618,658 shares of common stock, representing 100 percent of the shares of common stock purchased in the registered direct offering. Each warrant was sold at a price of $0.125 per underlying warrant share for gross proceeds of approximately $327,000. Each warrant has an exercise price of $3.00 per share, is exercisable immediately and will expire five and one-half years from the issuance date.

The net proceeds of the offering are estimated to be approximately $7.3 million after deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. Arcadia intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund GoodWheat customer acquisition costs, including digital marketing programs, brand and retail channel development and general corporate costs.

"Firmly establishing our GoodWheat family of consumer brands, including Three Farm Daughters, and ensuring our digital marketing assets are properly built for scale is essential to the successful ramp up of our revenues in 2021," said Matthew Plavan, president and CEO of Arcadia. "We believe the proceeds of this financing provide the capital to properly fund these efforts and better equip us to stay the course even amidst potential continued economic volatility in 2021."

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The shares of common stock described above (but not the warrants or the shares of common stock underlying the warrants) were offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement (File 333-224893) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective on June 8, 2018. The offering of such shares of common stock was made by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 975-6996.

The warrants described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the warrants and underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) is a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients. The company's GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. Arcadia's GoodHempTM seed catalog delivers genetically superior hemp seeds, transplants and extracts, applying the company's proprietary crop innovation technology, ArcaTech™, to an emerging crop. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company's expectations regarding the intended use of proceeds from the offering and the impact of these proceeds on the company's business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the future capital requirements of the company are different than expected and other risks set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks set forth in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

