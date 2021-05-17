Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Announces First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

DAVIS, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients, today released its financial and business results for the first quarter of 2021.

"With our acquisition of select assets of Lief Holdings, LLC and Live Zola, LLC announced today, we added to our business a well-established portfolio of best-in-class CBD-infused and wellness products generating $6 million in recurring annual revenues with strong growth potential, and we gained access to a national distribution network offering retail sales synergies with our GoodWheat™ and GLA consumer products," said Matt Plavan, CEO of Arcadia. "In line with our stated strategy to increase our verticalization and maximize control over our supply chain to ensure quality from seed to sale and to participate more fully in the value of the brands for our proprietary innovations, the Lief manufacturing capability and distribution into over 5,000 retail doors delivers resoundingly on that strategy."

Recent Operating and Business Highlights

Arcadia Acquires Portfolio of CBD Wellness Brands from The Parent Company. Arcadia announced today that it has acquired select assets of Lief and Zola, including their portfolio of wellness brands from The Parent Company. The acquisition includes leading consumer brands like Soul Spring TM , the top selling CBD-infused botanical therapy brand in the natural category, Saavy Naturals TM , a leading line of all-natural body care products, Zola ® , a leading coconut water sourced exclusively with sustainably grown coconuts from Thailand , and Provault TM , a CBD-infused sports performance formula providing effective support and recovery for athletes. As part of the transaction, Arcadia gains access to distribution channels and relationships in more than 5,000 stores nationally, the Lief manufacturing operations, which occupy a 20,000 square foot, GMP-licensed, ISO-certified manufacturing facility, as well as an experienced senior management team who brings years of expertise and success in the fast-moving consumer goods industry.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. Financial Snapshot (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 2020 Favorable / (Unfavorable)









$

% Total Revenues 828

309

519

168% Total Operating Expenses 6,154

6,099

(55)

(1)% Loss From Operations (5,326)

(5,790)

464

8% Net Income Attributable to

Common Stockholders 2,058

2,525

(467)

(19)%

Revenues

In the first quarter of 2021, revenues were $828,000, compared to revenues of $309,000 in the first quarter of 2020. The quarter-over-quarter increase was driven by GoodWheat grain sales and higher GLA product sales.

Operating Expenses

In the first quarter of 2021, operating expenses were $6.2 million, compared to $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Research and development (R&D) spending decreased by $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, mostly due to lower employee expenses and the absence of Verdeca related activity in 2021 as our portion of the joint venture was sold to Bioceres in November 2020. General and administrative (SG&A) costs for the first quarter of 2021 were $346,000 higher than the first quarter in 2020, primarily driven by higher employee expenses and increased commercial activities, partially offset by less stock compensation for consultants. Cost of product revenues was $856,000 in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $132,000 in the first quarter of 2020, the increase primarily the result of additional sales.

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2021 was $2.1 million, or $0.11 per share, a $467,000 decrease from the $2.5 million, or $0.29 per share, of net income for the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2021 included $322,000 of non-cash income recognized as a result of the decrease in the fair value of common stock warrant liabilities while the first quarter of 2020 included $8.2 million of non-cash income for this same item. Non-cash income of $7.5 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2021 for the increase in the fair market value of the shares of Bioceres stock held, but no such income was recorded in the first quarter of 2020 as the stock was acquired in November 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company has scheduled a conference call for 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific) today, May 17, to discuss first-quarter financial results and key strategic achievements.

Interested participants can join the conference call using the following numbers:

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-In: +1-844-243-4690

International Dial-In: +1-225-283-0138

Passcode: 7782155

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the "Investors" section of the Arcadia website at www.arcadiabio.com.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) is a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients. The company's GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The company's GoodHemp™ seed catalog delivers genetically superior hemp seeds, transplants and extracts, bringing the benefits of modern agriculture to an emerging crop. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements about the company and its products, including statements relating to projected revenue growth as a result of the asset acquisition. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the price and demand for the company's products are lower than expected; the company's and its partners' and affiliates' ability to develop and sell commercial products incorporating its traits, and complete the regulatory review process for such products; the company's compliance with laws and regulations that impact the company's business, including the sale of products containing CBD and changes to such laws and regulations; the growth of the global wheat and hemp markets; the successful integration of the acquired brands and assets into Arcadia's business; the potential impact of COVID-19 on the company's business; and the company's future capital requirements and ability to satisfy its capital needs. Further information regarding these and other factors that could affect the company's financial results is included in filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional information set forth in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 32,848

$14,042 Short-term investments 19,088

11,625 Accounts receivable 1,113

1,406 Inventories, net — current 2,663

3,812 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 901

811 Total current assets 56,613

31,696 Restricted cash -

2,001 Property and equipment, net 3,480

3,539 Right of use asset 5,636

5,826 Inventories, net — noncurrent 4,290

3,485 Goodwill 408

408 Intangible assets, net 350

370 Other noncurrent assets 23

23 Total assets $ 70,800

$ 47,348 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,418

$ 4,105 Amounts due to related parties 26

80 Debt — current 1,141

1,141 Unearned revenue — current 63

8 Operating lease liability — current 705

717 Other current liabilities 264

263 Total current liabilities 5,617

6,314 Debt — noncurrent 96

2,105 Operating lease liability — noncurrent 5,228

5,389 Common stock warrant liabilities 12,016

2,708 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,140

2,280 Total liabilities 25,097

18,796 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.001 par value—150,000,000 shares

authorized as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 21,336,249 and 13,450,861 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 62

54 Additional paid-in capital 254,208

239,496 Accumulated deficit (209,767)

(211,825) Total Arcadia Biosciences stockholders' equity 44,503

27,725 Non-controlling interest 1,200

827 Total stockholders' equity 45,703

28,552 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 70,800

$ 47,348

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Revenues:





Product $ 803

$ 154 License -

100 Royalty 25

30 Contract research and government grants —

25 Total revenues 828

309 Operating expenses:





Cost of product revenues 856

132 Research and development 1,159

2.244 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (140)

— Write-down of fixed assets 210

— Selling, general and administrative 4,069

3,723 Total operating expenses 6,154

6,099 Loss from operations (5,326)

(5,790) Interest expense (9)

(3) Other income, net 7,463

72 Issuance and offering costs (769)

— Change in fair value of common stock warrant liabilities 322

8,161 Net income before income taxes 1,681

2,440 Income tax provision —

(17) Net income 1,681

2,423 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (377)

(102) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2,058

$ 2,525 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:





Basic $ 0.11

$ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.11

$ 0.29 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations:





Basic 18,970,250

8,651,213 Diluted 19,042,962

8,674,610 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax





Unrealized losses on investment securities —

(1) Other comprehensive loss —

(1) Comprehensive income attributable to common stockholders $ 2,058

$ 2,524

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 1,681

$ 2,423 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:





Change in fair value of common stock warrant liabilities (322)

(8,161) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (140)

— Issuance and offering costs 769

— Depreciation 236

74 Amortization of intangible assets 20

— Lease amortization 289

223 Net amortization of investment premium —

(39) Stock-based compensation 325

772 Unrealized gain on corporate securities (7,463)

— Write-down of fixed assets 210

— Write-down of inventory 160

59 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 293

293 Inventories 184

(4,145) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (90)

(748) Other noncurrent assets —

(15) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (591)

227 Amounts due to related parties (54)

(24) Unearned revenue 55

(25) Other current liabilities 3

— Operating lease payments (272)

(184) Net cash used in operating activities (4,707))

(9,270) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property and equipment (485)

(778) Purchases of investments —

(1,292) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments —

15,200 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (485)

13,130 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants from January 2021 PIPE securities purchase agreement 25,147

— Payments of offering costs relating to January 2021 PIPE securities purchase agreement (1,912)

— Principal payments on debt (2,009)

(7) Proceeds from ESPP purchases 21

14 Capital contributions received from non-controlling interest 750

689







Net cash provided by financing activities 21,997

696 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,805

4,556 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period 16,043

8,417 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 32,848

$ 12,973 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Cash paid for income taxes $ —

$ 2 Cash paid for interest $ 19

$ 3 NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Fixed assets acquired with notes payable $ —

$ 37 Common stock warrants issued to placement agent and included in offering costs related to January 2021 PIPE securities purchase agreement $ 942

$ — Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ —

$ 3,836 Purchases of fixed assets included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 25

$ —

