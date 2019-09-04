Arcadia Biosciences to Present at 21st Annual Global Investment Conference September 8-10, 2019

DAVIS, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients, announced today that it will be presenting at the 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC. The conference is being held September 8-10 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Matthew Plavan, Arcadia's president and CEO, will present a business overview at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. Institutional investors may request a meeting by registering for the conference here.

The presentation will be webcast live here, and a webcast replay will be available in the Investors section of the company's website.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA) develops and markets high-value food ingredients and nutritional oils that help meet consumer demand for a healthier diet. Arcadia's GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The company's agricultural traits are being developed to enable farmers around the world to be more productive and minimize the environmental impact of agriculture. Arcadia Specialty Genomics is a business unit within Arcadia Biosciences dedicated to the optimization and standardization of hemp plant content, quality, resiliency and yield. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com .

LinkedIn: Arcadia Biosciences

Twitter: @ArcadiaAg

SOURCE Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

http://arcadiabio.com

