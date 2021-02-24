Arcadia Biosciences Welcomes Debbie Carosella to Board Of Directors

DAVIS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients, announced today that Debbie Carosella, a leading consumer food industry executive, has joined its board of directors.

Carosella is the former CEO of Madhava Natural Sweeteners, a company that provides natural alternatives to refined sugars and artificial sweeteners. A recognized leader in the natural and organic food industry, she previously served as the senior vice president of innovation for Dean Foods/ WhiteWave Foods where she led the development of value-added brands across the company. Prior to that, Carosella was on the executive leadership team at ConAgra Foods where she was both a general manager and innovator for numerous brands in a multitude of food categories.

"Debbie is a proven leader in driving innovation and growth for consumer packaged goods companies," said Kevin Comcowich, chair of Arcadia's board of directors. "With her broad expertise in business strategy, consumer marketing and brand development, she will be a valuable addition to the board as we execute our commercial strategy for GoodWheat™ and GoodHemp™ nutrition and health products."

"It is exciting to be associated with a science-based company like Arcadia that has unlocked meaningfully differentiated food benefits," said Carosella. "I look forward to working with the company to help bring these products to food companies and consumers."

Carosella is a graduate of the University of Missouri, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism. She currently advises multiple natural and organic companies on a broad range of business initiatives and serves on numerous corporate and non-profit boards.

