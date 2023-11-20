Arcadia Cold Celebrates Another Cold Storage Facility Grand Opening

News provided by

Arcadia Cold

20 Nov, 2023, 16:19 ET

The Atlanta Cold Storage grand opening is Arcadia Cold's third celebration in five weeks in an unprecedented ramp up.

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics celebrated the grand opening of their newest highly anticipated state-of-the-art Atlanta Cold Storage Facility. The Atlanta facility is located in Union City, GA, with immediate access to I-85, I-285 and I-20. Due to its strategic location, this facility can service nearly 20% of the US population within a day's drive.

Continue Reading
The Arcadia Team celebrated the grand opening of their Atlanta Cold Storage facility with local officials, guests and partners in Union City.
The Arcadia Team celebrated the grand opening of their Atlanta Cold Storage facility with local officials, guests and partners in Union City.

This fully racked, brand-new facility is fully operational and is designed to handle both frozen and chilled temperatures from -20 to 38  ̊F. Arcadia Cold's Atlanta facility is over 300,000 SF and can support storage of over 44,000 pallets.

This marks the Company's third facility grand opening since the start of October. Arcadia's quickly growing national cold storage network has now celebrated the openings of their Fort Worth facility, their Phoenix facility, and now their Atlanta Facility.

"This is Arcadia's third grand opening of a new facility in two months," said Arcadia Cold CEO Chris Hughes. "The Atlanta facility brings us one step closer to building out a national network that offers a new level of tangible expertise and high-end customer care to our customers. I couldn't be prouder of the Team's ability to successfully plan, launch and operate all of these facilities in such a compressed timeframe – it's truly unprecedented."

Speakers at the event included Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, KC Williams of Griffco Design/Build, Sean Gilbert of Saxum Real Estate, and Chris Hughes of Arcadia Cold.

About Arcadia Cold: Arcadia Cold specializes in providing third-party handling, storage, distribution, and value-added services to the food industry. We are on a mission to design and deploy modern facilities and provide innovative solutions through the practical application of technology, creating meaningful value for our customers while helping them meet their strategic objectives – establishing The New Age of cold chain. www.arcadiacold.com

SOURCE Arcadia Cold

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.