Arcadia Customers to Demonstrate How to Make Value-based Care Profitable at HIMSS20

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia (arcadia.io), a widely-recognized leader in population health management, today announced that five of its notable and innovative clients will present educational sessions at the healthcare industry's premier annual event, 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, where they will detail their strategies to achieving success in Medicare, Medicaid and Commercial value-based payment models in partnership with Arcadia and the Arcadia Analytics platform.

"Arcadia is proud that five of our innovative provider clients have been recognized to deliver general education sessions at HIMSS20 highlighting their achievements in successfully navigating the shift to value-based care," said Arcadia chief executive officer Sean Carroll. "These honors underscore our dedication to partnering with forward-thinking healthcare organizations to enable them to succeed financially in an evolving healthcare delivery market while overcoming uncertainty associated with increased assumption of clinical and financial risk."

As part of the general sessions at HIMSS20, these healthcare leaders will share their strategies in achieving success in the shift to value-based payment models, and the important role that data and analytics technology plays in this transition.

Arcadia will also host industry leaders at two private events at HIMSS20 to offer strategies and insights into transforming care delivery through value-based initiatives:

Arcadia and Castell to host Value-Based Care Leaders Dinner. Arcadia will be hosting a value-based care leadership dinner, co-hosted by strategic partner Castell, Intermountain Healthcare's new comprehensive health platform company. Announced by Intermountain in July 2019, Castell will enable other organizations to accelerate their transition from volume to value-based systems of care, while keeping care more affordable and accessible. Castell has selected the Arcadia Analytics population health management platform for its ability to deliver enterprise-level transformational healthcare outcomes. The dinner will bring together key value-based care leaders in an intimate setting to share their experiences and best practices in tackling the challenges in transitioning to value-based care.

Lunch and Learn with Dr. John Halamka of the Mayo Clinic. Following popular demand at last year's HIMSS conference, Arcadia leaders will host another lunch and learn session with Dr. John Halamka, who is known for his work at the forefront of technology-enabled care delivery. Dr. Halamka, president of Mayo Clinic Platform, a digital health initiative designed to transform care delivery, will discuss his thoughts on the state of digital health on Wednesday March 11, at 11:15 a.m. in Room 203B.

Arcadia customers will demonstrate their keys to success in value-based care

Arcadia's innovative customers earned six juried general education sessions at HIMSS20. These healthcare leaders will speak on the critical challenges they overcame and help attendees better understand how to succeed financially in the dynamic U.S. healthcare market. For every organization, these critical strategic initiatives are built on the foundation of data, analytics and workflow technology provided by Arcadia Analytics.

Summit Medical Group has two presentations:

has two presentations: Drs. Jamie L. Reedy and Amina A. Ahmed will present a general education session titled: Using Analytics to Drive Patient-Centered Post-Acute Care on Wednesday, March 11 at 1 p.m. in Room W414A. This presentation will demonstrate how Summit has achieved success by implementing technology to support care coordination and monitor performance across care settings in order to reduce their year-over-year length of stay metrics for skilled nursing facilities.

Drs. Jamie L. Reedy and Ashish D. Parikh , will present a general education session titled: Commercial Risk: Getting off to a Successful Start on Friday, March 13 at noon in Room W414C. This presentation will illustrate how Summit has aligned incentives with a data-driven education program for both clinicians and staff to deliver patient-centric, high quality care while succeeding in seven value-based contracts.

Community Health Plan of Washington will present how they have incorporated social determinants of health (SDoH) data into their pay-for-performance program to support providers with broad community issues through data sharing. In this session, Capturing SDoH Data Across Community Health Centers, on March 12 at 11:30 a.m. in Room W304A, they will address how to engage and partner with providers to capture and work with SDoH data to enable community partners and community health centers to mobilize resources.

Central Georgia Health Network will present a session about business transformation titled: Helping PCPs Transition to New Payment Models on March 11 at 4 p.m. in Room W208C. The presentation will explain how they prepared a large, diverse clinically integrated network to deal with changing payment models.

MaineHealth Accountable Care Organization will present a session about how emergency departments (EDs) are reducing unnecessary utilization with predictive analytics. The 60-minute lecture on March 12 at 2:30 p.m. in Room W414A, Tackling Emergency Department Utilization with Predictive Analytics will look at how the organization launched REDUCE (Reducing ED Utilization: A Collaborative Endeavor) to address the high rates of ED utilization (one of the highest in the nation) in 10 regions in Maine.

AMITA Health will present a session about realigning physician compensation. The general education session, Rewarding Value: Realigning Physician Compensation, will be held on March 10 at noon in Room W207C, and will look at how AMITA has used analytics and behavioral economics to incentivize high quality and efficient care. In addition, the session will review strategies for engaging physicians in value-based transformation and the importance of clinical integration as a vehicle for crafting virtually integrated delivery systems.

Latest technology from Arcadia on display at HIMSS20

In booth #3903 on the convention floor, Arcadia will showcase its solutions to improve population health by reducing medical expenses, improving risk adjustment accuracy and the quality of care provided. To schedule a demo with Arcadia at HIMSS, visit arcadia.io/get-started/.

About Arcadia

Arcadia ( arcadia.io ) is the only healthcare data and software company dedicated to healthcare organizations achieving financial success in value-based care. We work with health systems, providers, payers and life science companies positioning themselves to win in value-based care, including some of the largest, most complex and influential health systems in the country. Through our purpose-built population health platform our customers consistently overperform industry average outcomes by reducing medical expenses, improving risk coding accuracy, and improving quality and patient health outcomes. Our software continuously aggregates and curates the highest quality, most complete and up-to-date data foundation; provides relevant, timely and predictive analytics; and enables action through care management tools and in-workflow insights that present at the point of care. Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 50 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 77 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims, social determinants of health and operational data sources. Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Rockford, IL. Arcadia has been recognized as the leading vendor by Forrester, IDC, Chilmark and KLAS, including being awarded Best in KLAS for Value-Based Care Managed Services in 2019 and again in 2020.

About HIMSS20

HIMSS20 is the can't-miss health information and technology event of the year, where professionals throughout the global health ecosystem connect for the education, innovation and collaboration they need to reimagine health and wellness for everyone, everywhere. In a time of unprecedented healthcare disruption, HIMSS20 calls health information and technology professionals around the world to one essential, simple, bold action: Be the change.

The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition brings together nearly 45,000 health information and technology professionals, clinicians, executives and market suppliers from around the world. Exceptional education, world-class speakers, cutting-edge products and powerful networking are hallmarks of this industry-leading conference.

About HIMSS

HIMSS is a global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of the health ecosystem through information and technology. As a mission-driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. Through our innovation engine, HIMSS delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, governments and market suppliers, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HIMSS serves the global health information and technology communities with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Our members include more than 80,000 individuals, 480 provider organizations, 470 non-profit partners and 650 health services organizations.

