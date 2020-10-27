Arcadia Expands Partnership with PatientPing, Enhancing Access to Real-Time Patient Data for Healthcare Organizations

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia (arcadia.io ) , the leader in population health management technology, announced today that it has expanded its relationship with PatientPing, the nation's most comprehensive care collaboration platform. Over the past 12 months, Arcadia and PatientPing have collaborated to help customers achieve improved post-acute and transitions of care outcomes. Now, Arcadia will become a reseller of Pings, PatientPing's real-time notification solution, to enable its customers to more easily and more rapidly gain value from PatientPing data within the HITRUST CSF® ™ certified Arcadia Analytics platform.

PatientPing captures and transmits real-time admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) data notifications when patients receive care across their national network of health systems, hospitals, post-acutes, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), Physician Organizations (POs), and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). Arcadia Analytics uses this real-time patient information to automate enrollment in care management workflows and provide additional insights to healthcare providers at the point of care. With PatientPing's national network growth rapidly accelerating in conjunction with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) new e-notifications Condition of Participation , Arcadia customers will have access to real-time data from across the country within the leading population health management platform.

"PatientPing data can alert healthcare organizations to take immediate action when patients experience significant health events," said Sean Carroll, CEO of Arcadia. "This real-time information can fuel highly-efficient workflows that allow healthcare organizations to consistently and effectively intervene when patients need additional care. For organizations in value-based payment models, this better-informed and more collaborative approach to care coordination can drive improved clinical outcomes while lowering the cost of care."

"Our mission is to connect providers to seamlessly coordinate patient care," said Jitin Asnaani, Head of Partnerships at PatientPing. "In order to do that, we have built an unparalleled real-time notifications backbone through our long-standing relationships with hospitals, health systems, health plans, and more. By allowing customers to access our network within the Arcadia platform and delivering actionable data directly to end-users, we'll be able to not only support our mission, but create more seamless healthcare."

A Shared Commitment to Value-Based Care Success

Arcadia and PatientPing are both committed to helping ACOs—as well as other healthcare organizations—achieve value-based care outcomes. This October, PatientPing announced that its community of ACOs generated more than $517 million in shared savings for 2019 under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation's (CMMI) Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). Likewise, Arcadia's ACO customers achieved over $635 million in MSSP savings in 2019.

"For those of us who depend on data to make decisions on a daily basis, this enhanced data set is invaluable as we manage our patient populations," said Jamie Reedy, MD, MPH, Chief of Population Health for Summit Medical Group/CityMD, where PatientPing data is used within the Arcadia Analytics platform to help the 1,400-provider organization manage more than 165,000 patients under value-based care arrangements.

"We manage multiple Medicare and commercial risk-based contracts in several states, so we gain tremendous value from the ability to view all of PatientPing's admission, discharge, and transfer data within the Arcadia Analytics platform," added Dr. Reedy. "PatientPing data combined with claims and clinical EHR data from other sources informs and improves our workflows, boosting staff efficiency, and reducing manual data entry while enabling us to better coordinate patient care."

About PatientPing

PatientPing is an innovative care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare and improves patient outcomes by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage real-time patient data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. PatientPing's network currently connects over 1,000 hospitals and 5,000 post-acute care facilities, enabling 135 million patient ADT events for 43 million covered lives. Visit www.patientping.com to learn more.

About Arcadia

Arcadia ( arcadia.io ) is the only healthcare data and software company dedicated to healthcare organizations achieving financial success in value-based care. We work with health systems, providers, payers, and life science companies positioning themselves to win in value-based care, including some of the largest, most complex, and influential health systems and health plans in the country.

Our purpose-built, HITRUST CSF-certified population health management platform enables our customers to consistently overperform industry average outcomes by reducing medical expenses, improving risk coding accuracy, and improving quality and patient health outcomes. Our software continuously aggregates and curates the highest quality, most complete and up-to-date data foundation, provides relevant, timely and predictive analytics, and enables action through care management tools and in-workflow insights that present at the point of care.

Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 50 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 107 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims, social determinants of health, and operational data sources.

Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Rockford, IL. Arcadia has been recognized as a leading vendor by industry analysts, including Chilmark, Gartner, IDC, and KLAS. We were awarded Best in KLAS for Value-Based Care Managed Services in 2019 and 2020.

Media Contacts:

Alyssa Drew

Strategic Marketing Director

Arcadia

781.202.3775

[email protected]

Christopher Currington

Senior Account Director

Amendola Communications for Arcadia

314.799.1987

[email protected]

SOURCE Arcadia.io

Related Links

http://arcadia.io

