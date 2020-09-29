Arcadia Extends Vaccination, Preventative Screening and Appointment Reminder Outreach Program to Additional At-Risk Patient Populations

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia (arcadia.io), the leader in population health management technology, announced today that it has expanded its vaccination, preventative screening and appointment reminder outreach program to engage additional patient populations. Arcadia is offering its Outreach product, at no cost, to Accountable Care Organizations, health plans and state agencies that manage more than 15,000 lives so they can communicate directly with larger populations about the importance of routine vaccinations and doctors' appointments. Participating healthcare organizations do not need to be Arcadia customers and can be up and running within just a couple of weeks.

Many Americans have delayed or canceled routine exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving vulnerable populations and those with chronic conditions more susceptible to further health complications. As flu season approaches, other at-risk populations―such as those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions―are being urged to receive their vaccinations and preventative care appointments.

"Arcadia is deeply committed to addressing gaps in vaccinations and preventive care," said Arcadia chief medical officer Rich Parker, MD. "Last month, Arcadia launched a similar program so that any of our customers could send personalized SMS and email messaging to remind patients, families and caregivers about pediatric vaccinations. Now, we want to make this product freely available to any healthcare organization needing to quickly engage large populations with trusted information about the importance of routine vaccinations, screenings and medical appointments."

CDC: Vaccines Now More Important Than Ever

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated the frequently asked questions on its website to address the 2020-2021 flu season, including information about COVID-19 impacts. The CDC anticipates that both flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will be spreading this fall. "In this context, getting a flu vaccine will be more important than ever," the CDC says.

"Due to COVID-19, healthcare organizations witnessed a sudden and unexpected surge in patients skipping their routine medical checkups and deferring care because of concerns about becoming exposed to infection at a medical facility or doctor's office," said Dr. Parker. "Consistent with guidelines from institutions such as the CDC, we believe it is important to remind patients that now is the time to obtain annual vaccinations as well as see their doctor to maintain their health and renew necessary prescriptions."

Arcadia Outreach Further Enables Engagement with Millions of Patients

Arcadia's HITRUST CSF®TM-certified population health management platform―Arcadia Analytics―is used to measure and support the health of over 100 million patients by some of the largest health plans and health systems in the country, improving value-based care performance, population health management and patient outcomes. Arcadia Outreach powers large-scale patient communication initiatives via multiple modes, including SMS text messaging, email and automated calls.

For healthcare organizations using Arcadia Analytics, Arcadia's machine learning assisted patient stratification engine and rules-based outreach campaigns can tailor messaging to various segments of healthcare organizations' patient populations. Patients then receive information from trusted sources, get scheduled appointment reminders, and share outcomes and personal information via a mobile-friendly and secure survey and data collection tool. This collaborative approach to Patient-Reported Outcome Measures enables accurate information to be collected from patients, enhances data-collection efficiency and improves contract performance.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Arcadia customers have utilized Arcadia Outreach to engage patients, conduct symptom screenings, communicate with high-risk patients with behavioral health services, offer telehealth appointment options and remind patients and plan members about the importance of vaccinations.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has understandably captured much of the recent attention and focus of healthcare professionals and the American public," Dr. Parker said. "However, we can't lose site of the fact that flu season is quickly approaching, and that many patients need to visit their doctors to make sure they stay healthy and receive needed care. By making Outreach available for more populations, we are demonstrating our commitment to supporting providers and care teams to help them with their important public health work."

About Arcadia

Arcadia (arcadia.io) is the only healthcare data and software company dedicated to healthcare organizations achieving financial success in value-based care. We work with health systems, providers, payers, and life science companies positioning themselves to win in value-based care, including some of the largest, most complex, and influential health systems and health plans in the country.

Our purpose-built, HITRUST CSF®™-certified population health management platform enables our customers to consistently overperform industry average outcomes by reducing medical expenses, improving risk coding accuracy, and improving quality and patient health outcomes. Our software continuously aggregates and curates the highest quality, most complete and up-to-date data foundation, provides relevant, timely and predictive analytics, and enables action through care management tools and in-workflow insights that present at the point of care.

Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 50 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 107 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims, social determinants of health, and operational data sources.

Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Rockford, IL. Arcadia has been recognized as a leading vendor by analysts including Chilmark, Gartner, IDC, and KLAS. We were awarded Best in KLAS for Value-Based Care Managed Services in 2019 and 2020.

