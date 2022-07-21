Arcadia Financial Opens Andover, MA Office!

MANCHESTER, N.H. and ANDOVER, Mass., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Financial headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire recently opened its newest office in Andover, Massachusetts. The new Andover office is located at 40 Shattuck Dr, STE 305, in Andover, MA 01810 (same exit as The Chateau).

As Arcadia Financial continues to grow, the need for expansion has become increasingly apparent. As a team we are focused on challenging our clients to live like every day is Saturday. We are proud to be a family-owned and operated financial retirement firm and have made it our mission to wake people up and challenge them to live fearlessly.

Arcadia Financial is a one-stop shop where clients can seek guidance not only on retirement planning but also on tax filing and estate planning. By expanding our service locations, we can proudly reach more retirees and pre-retirees, increase local jobs, and bridge the educational gap to help more people retire.

We are excited for the opportunity to serve folks in Northern Massachusetts!

SOURCE Arcadia Financial Group, LLC