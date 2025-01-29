Arcadia launches AI-powered Enterprise Solutions to help businesses navigate increased energy complexity

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia, a global utility data and energy solutions platform, today launched a suite of AI-powered solutions to help businesses navigate the increasingly complex energy landscape. These solutions transform fragmented data and disconnected processes into coordinated, enterprise-wide strategies — optimizing for cost efficiency, carbon reduction, and resilience.

"With rapidly rising demand and increasingly strained supply, we're about to enter a world of energy scarcity," said Arcadia's founder and CEO Kiran Bhatraju. "Now is the time for businesses to rethink, manage, and streamline their energy strategies to meet this new reality. That's why we built Arcadia Enterprise Solutions — to help leading companies ensure their energy is consistently affordable, reliable, and clean."

Three core solutions to empower enterprises

Arcadia Enterprise Solutions leverages the company's industry-leading utility data platform, AI-powered analytics, expansive partner network, and deep industry expertise to help businesses with end-to-end energy management.

The foundation of this offering is the Arcadia Platform — comprehensive utility data, tariff, and payments software developed and scaled for over a decade. Trusted by hundreds of businesses worldwide, the platform consolidates energy data from nearly 10,000 utilities and additional third-party sources into a single, actionable view.

With the launch of Arcadia Enterprise Solutions, this platform has been transformed into a powerful engine for enterprise energy management. Here are the three core solutions Arcadia is launching for enterprises:

Utility Bill Management: Building on a decade of providing utility bill data automation for leading Fortune 500 brands, Arcadia is adding new capabilities — including automated bill payment, bill auditing, tariff optimization, and budgeting & forecasting — to help businesses lower utility costs and streamline bill management.

Energy Procurement Advisory: With new in-house capabilities and fulfillment partners to be announced, Arcadia can help enterprises comprehensively evaluate their onsite, offsite, and non-commodity procurement options and implement strategies that co-optimize risk, cost, and sustainability. These new capabilities complement Arcadia's industry-leading community solar program, which manages over 2GW of capacity, generating savings for businesses and consumers across 15 states.

Sustainability Reporting: Enterprises can streamline carbon tracking and compliance with Arcadia's standardized energy datasets, built for carbon measurement and seamless integration into leading sustainability platforms to ensure accurate and hassle-free reporting.

Customers will also gain access to Arcadia's partner network of hundreds of service providers, further enhancing their energy management capabilities.

What sets Arcadia apart?

Historically, enterprises have relied on fragmented and largely manual processes to analyze and execute energy management strategies, leaving them vulnerable to new risks amid rising energy price volatility and rate complexity. Unlike other legacy market services and solutions, Arcadia provides a comprehensive, customer-centric approach built on an AI-powered platform, subject matter expertise, and an expansive partner network.

