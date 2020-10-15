Arcadia Management Expands Service Offerings with Yardi Investment Manager

Investment Manager will take the investment side of Arcadia's business model to the next level for third-party clients as well as investors and strategic partners. The accessible online portal provides a secure way for investors to retrieve investment and portfolio metrics and related documents anywhere, from any device. Arcadia will be able to automate the subscription agreement process and easily view and track all key fundraising milestones.

"Investment Manager provides internal stakeholders with an intuitive, easy to understand view into our most complex deals and joint ventures. The user-friendly online portal gives our investors and external partners timely access to data they need, which allows us to further expand our fund management offerings," said Gary Shaw, president of Arcadia.

With Investment Manager, Arcadia continues to increase efficiency by leveraging industry-leading technology. It will provide a platform for internal collaboration and investor transparency. This will allow Shaw and his team to expand and improve client relationships and service.

"We are very excited that Arcadia has chosen Yardi to expand their investment management services, and we look forward to further empowering Arcadia's growth and success," said Robert Teel, senior vice president of global solutions for Yardi.

Download a brochure to learn more about Yardi Investment Manager.

About Arcadia

Established in 1986, Arcadia Management Group is based in Phoenix, Arizona and manages over 40 million square feet of commercial real estate across the United States. Arcadia's business model is unique in that the company's core business is third-party property management services. This management-centric approach, without internal brokerage or leasing, makes Arcadia attractive to wide range of clients and keeps the focus on high quality property and tenant care. Arcadia has earned the distinction of Accredited Management Organization® (AMO®) from the Institute of Real Estate Management®, an affiliate of the National Association of Realtors®. AMO® accreditation is awarded only to real estate firms with a track record of high performance, and which possess experience, stability, financial accountability, and have a Certified Property Manager® directing and supervising the real estate management team. AMO® firms must abide by a rigorous Code of Professional Ethics strictly enforced by the Institute. For more information, visit www.arcadiamgmt.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi

Related Links

https://www.yardi.com

