Arcadia Names Value-Based Care Leader as Chief Operating Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Population health management leader Arcadia.io today announced that accomplished value-based care expert and healthcare leader Heather Trafton, MBA, PA-C, has joined the company as its chief operating officer (COO). Trafton's previous experience managing value-based care performance at national ACO Steward Health Care Network further reinforces Arcadia's commitment to the economic success of healthcare organizations under value-based care.

As COO, Trafton will oversee every aspect of Arcadia's customer experience, from technical implementations of the market-leading population health management platform Arcadia Analytics to innovative partner programs. She brings a unique depth of experience to Arcadia and its enterprise customers, pairing 13 years of direct clinical experience in surgery and critical care with responsibility for some of the largest risk-based contracts in the country.

Trafton was previously senior vice president and COO of National Operations at Steward Health Care Network (SHCN), one of the largest risk-bearing provider organizations and ACOs in the country. SHCN operates in 11 states and serves over 2.1 million paneled lives via its ACO and Health Plan. At SHCN, Trafton led network-wide performance on value-based contracts. She drove operations across six states for both the ACO and Health Plan.

Managing a team of 500 employees in a complex and matrixed organization, Trafton led a range of population health programs focused on delivering value. She also guided operational performance improvement for payer-based risk contracts, driving the critical linkage between budget drivers and organizational efforts to improve quality, reduce risk, and reduce unnecessary and preventable resource expenditures for both the ACO and health plan.

"As we continue our rapid growth, we are beyond thrilled to have such an accomplished healthcare leader join our team," said Arcadia chief executive officer Sean Carroll. "Having already overseen the rollout of Arcadia Analytics across a highly-complex, multi-state network and developed new product capabilities in partnership with our team, Heather is ready to hit the ground running. She will strengthen our long-term customer partnerships centered on driving successful outcomes under value based care."

"As an Arcadia customer, I had firsthand insight into the innovative capabilities this technology leader has developed," said Trafton. "I saw how Arcadia Analytics could be deployed to pilot value-based performance improvements and then scale them across a large network. I am excited to have the opportunity to help many more organizations overcome the uncertainty of evolving healthcare delivery and payment models to achieve success using population health management solutions."

Expert Guidance on Preparing for Downside Risk

Many ACOs are moving into downside risk payment models, including new MSSP Pathways to Success ACOs who have only 1-2 years in upside risk before they must advance into downside risk. Trafton has extensive experience in preparing for and managing downside risk-based contracts, and will share strategies in the upcoming webinar, "How to prepare for downside risk: A disciplined approach to building organizational readiness." The webinar will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM Eastern. Registration is available at https://www.arcadia.io/webinar-prepare-downside-risk/.

About Arcadia

Arcadia (www.arcadia.io) is a population health management company, specializing in data aggregation, analytics, and workflow software for value-based care. Our customers achieve financial success in their risk-sharing contracts through Arcadia's focus on creating the highest quality data asset, pushing expertly derived insights to the point of care, and supporting administrative staff with data when and where they need it with applications including care management and referral management. Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 40 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 50 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims, and operational data sources. Arcadia software and outsourced ACO services are trusted by some of the largest risk-bearing health systems and health plans in the country to improve the bottom line. Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Rockford, IL. In 2019, Arcadia was awarded Best in KLAS for Value Based Care Managed Services.

