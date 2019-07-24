Arcadia Power Appoints Kate Henningsen to Chief Operating Officer

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Power, the consumer tech company making clean energy an easy choice, has appointed Kate Henningsen to Chief Operating Officer. Henningsen will focus on scaling Arcadia Power at every level for sustained growth and impact. Arcadia Power created this new position in the wake of the company's 100% user-growth in the last year. Henningsen oversees Arcadia Power's Member Experience, Analytics & Data Science, Finance, Policy and Legal teams.

In her prior role as Arcadia Power's SVP, Operations & General Counsel, Henningsen was a critical driver in developing operations across the company and oversaw the successful launch of Arcadia Power's two main consumer energy programs, Community Solar and Smart Rate, in complex market environments. Arcadia Power's Smart Rate program is now active in 13 open energy markets and the company has more than 40 community solar projects nationwide. Beyond leading sustainable growth strategy in all fifty states, as COO Henningsen will help to expand the executive leadership team and build Arcadia Power's policy practice.

"Startups need people who run to problems and solve them. That's exactly what Kate has done for years at Arcadia Power," said Kiran Bhatraju, Founder & CEO at Arcadia Power. "She cold reached out to me years ago saying she wanted to 'build something transformational.' With her helping to lead the way as COO, I'm convinced that we'll get there in the fight against climate change."

"Kate is an inspiring and action-oriented leader. She has been instrumental in building key operations at Arcadia Power," said Alexis Juneja, SVP, People & Impact at Arcadia Power. "With her ability to balance strategic vision with tactical operations and an unwavering commitment to Arcadia Power's mission, Kate will continue to be a transformational asset to the company in her new role as COO."

Prior to joining Arcadia Power, Henningsen was a litigator at an international law firm, a deputy chair at the Clinton Global Initiative, and has worked on several political and policy campaigns. A proud native of Wisconsin, Kate is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association's Women's Empowerment Committee and the National Women's General Counsel Network.

About Arcadia Power

Arcadia Power makes choosing clean energy easy. The company's nationwide energy service connects anyone who pays a power bill to wind energy, solar power and savings. Arcadia Power members all over the country choose clean energy, save with solar power, lower their utility bills, enjoy a modern energy experience, and track their impact. Founded in 2014, the company's platform now integrates with more than 100 utilities in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.arcadiapower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact:

Parveen Singh, Parveen.Singh@berlinrosen.com, 646-517-6784

SOURCE Arcadia Power

Related Links

http://www.arcadiapower.com

