Arcadia Power Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Power, a DC-based technology company building the utility of the future, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers."

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

This year's Tech Pioneers are emerging innovators from a diverse set of industries. These firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The focus areas of this year's Tech Pioneers include: agtech, smart cities, cleantech, supply chain, manufacturing, cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles and drones. The diversity of these companies extends to their leadership as well, as 25% of 2019 Tech Pioneers are female led. The firms also come from many different regions beyond the United States and Silicon Valley. In fact, this year's class of 56 firms represent every continent except Antarctica. The full list of technology pioneers can be found here.

"We're excited to welcome Arcadia Power to this year's innovative class of technology pioneers," says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. "Arcadia Power and its fellow pioneers are leaders in using novel technologies to transform their industries. We see great potential for these next generation companies to shape solutions to global challenges and improve society for years to come."

"We're humbled to be acknowledged as a World Economic Forum pioneer," said Kiran Bhatraju, Arcadia Power CEO. "We can achieve a carbon-free future when millions of American are empowered to choose clean energy. Our platform makes choosing clean energy simple, by automating how people access clean power, reduce their consumption, and save money. At scale, we can change the future of home energy and the grid."

The Technology Pioneers were selected by a selection committee of more than 59 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About Arcadia Power

Arcadia Power makes choosing clean energy easy, for everyone. The company's nationwide energy service connects anyone who pays a power bill to wind energy, solar power and savings. Arcadia Power members all over the country choose clean energy, save with solar power, lower their utility bills, enjoy a modern energy experience, and track their impact. Founded in 2014, the company's platform now integrates with more than 100 utilities in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.arcadiapower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

