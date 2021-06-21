Arcadia Recognized by KLAS Research as a Leader in Market Energy[1] & Customer Experience[2] in 2021 Population Health Management Overview Report

In KLAS' Population Health Vendor Overview 2021 report, which is based largely on customer interviews over the prior year, Arcadia stands out as a vendor recognized by customers as having "comprehensive" or "most" functionality across the six pillars of PHM: data acquisition, data analysis, care management, administrative/financial reporting, patient engagement and clinician engagement. 6

"Arcadia is unique among this group of vendors in offering out-of-the-box modules across the PHM pillars," the report states.7

In addition to its robust functionality, Arcadia's PHM solution was commended for high customer satisfaction and strong technology and risk modeling, according to the report. Customers also praised Arcadia's PHM platform for powerful, out-of-the-box functionality and its ability to seamlessly integrate data from other sources.

Arcadia's market-leading, HITRUST CSF®™ enterprise healthcare data platform, Arcadia Analytics, helps healthcare organizations build a foundation of data and technology that drives tangible outcomes for patients, providers, and health plans across the country. Arcadia Analytics has now measured over 134.6 million patient lives and contains $275 billion in health costs.

"To optimize performance in value-based agreements, large hospitals and independent delivery networks need a reliable partner with deep domain expertise to deliver powerful population health management technology and inject insights into clinical workflows" said Sean Carroll, chief executive officer at Arcadia. "We are grateful to our customers for sharing details of their experience with Arcadia for this report, which illustrates the depth and breadth of our support for their population health programs. As the only vendor to earn high marks from customers across all six pillars of PHM, we are proud to help our partner organizations accelerate value-based care performance."

About Arcadia

Arcadia is dedicated to making a difference with healthcare data. We transform data from disparate sources into targeted insights, putting them in the decision-making workflow to improve lives and outcomes. In doing so, we have created the data supply chain for enterprise-wide, evidence-based healthcare management. Through our partnerships with the nation's leading health systems, payers, and life sciences companies, we are growing a community of innovation to provide better care, maximize future value, and evolve together to meet emerging challenges and opportunities. For more information, visit arcadia.io.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely, actionable reports and consulting services. KLAS represents the provider and payer voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance, highlighting healthcare industry challenges and opportunities, and helping build understanding and consensus for best practices. To learn more about KLAS, go to klasresearch.com.

