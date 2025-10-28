Arcadia Senior Living Announces Transition from Columbia Ridge to Arcadia Lookout Ridge, a New Chapter in Senior Living for Washougal

WASHOUGAL, Wash., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Senior Living is proud to announce the official transition of Columbia Ridge Senior Living to Arcadia Lookout Ridge, ushering in a new era of compassionate care and vibrant community living for seniors in Washougal, Washington.

This exciting change represents more than just a new name — it reflects Arcadia's vision of providing residents with enhanced amenities, modernized services, and an enriched living environment designed to support independence, comfort, and connection.

Arcadia Senior Living Announces Transition from Columbia Ridge to Arcadia Lookout Ridge

"Arcadia Lookout Ridge builds on the trusted foundation of Columbia Ridge while introducing a fresh vision for the future of senior living in Washougal," said CEO, Tammy Thwaite. "While our name has changed, our promise has not: we remain committed to delivering exceptional care and fostering a community where residents and families feel at home."

Residents and families can expect a seamless transition, with the reassurance that Arcadia Lookout Ridge will continue to uphold the warm, trusted reputation built under Columbia Ridge while expanding opportunities for seniors to thrive.

"We're excited to open this new chapter for Washougal seniors," added Chris Robinson, Regional Sales & Brand Manager. " Arcadia Lookout Ridge & Arcadia Senior Living Portland represents growth, renewal, and our unwavering commitment to those we serve."

About Arcadia Lookout Ridge

Located in the heart of Washougal, Washington, Arcadia Lookout Ridge (formerly Columbia Ridge) provides seniors with personalized care, engaging programs, and a supportive environment where they can live fully. With a compassionate team and a renewed community identity, Arcadia Lookout Ridge is setting the standard for modern senior living in the region.

Media Contact

Christopher A. Robinson

Regional Sales & Brand Manager

Arcadia Senior Living

Phone: 503-901-5447

[email protected]

Website: https://arcadiaretirement.com/washougal/

SOURCE Arcadia Senior Living