Arcadia Settlements Group and Structured Financial Associates merge to form the nation's leading provider of structured settlement services

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Combining the strength of best-in-class consultants, innovative products and services, and deep industry expertise, Arcadia Settlements Group, Inc. (Arcadia) and Structured Financial Associates, Inc. (SFA) have combined forces to accelerate the evolution of the structured settlements industry in support of plaintiffs, defendants, insurers and attorneys. SFA will formally become part of Arcadia effective January 1, 2020.

The merger brings together Arcadia, the world's first and most experienced structured settlement company with over 45 years of rich history, and SFA, a national leader in structured settlements for more than 30 years. By combining, the two companies—which have operated as independent entities within Integrated Financial Services, Inc. (IFS)—will form the largest provider of settlement planning services in the United States.

Bob Lee, CEO of IFS, said "Our industry is changing dramatically. Our clients have become more sophisticated in how they manage claims; their needs for data security and integrity have expanded dramatically; and they increasingly demand enhanced use of technology to more effectively manage processes. Our clients are looking for the deepest levels of knowledge and skills and the broadest scale to meet their needs."

Lee continued, "Together, Arcadia, SFA and IFS determined that we could more effectively meet the growing demands of our clients by combining SFA with Arcadia. Arcadia will become the leading platform in the industry, surpassing all other agencies in terms of scale, depth, sophistication, data integrity and technology."

"Arcadia's strategy has always been to provide the highest-quality service and develop creative, secure solutions for injured people that benefit all parties in settlements," said Brad Cantwell, CEO of Arcadia. "To grow, innovate and most effectively serve those who benefit from our services, we need to increase our scale and broaden our distribution platform. With the best and brightest settlement experts working together, empowered with industry-leading technology, product innovation, education, data analysis, and other support resources, we are positioned more than ever to effectively support our clients and strategic partners."

"After listening closely to our clients for several years, it has become clear that their needs have changed," said Richard Regna, President and CEO of SFA. "They want a large, cohesive and professional company that delivers compassionate and high-quality service. By combining the expertise of our respective firms, we will deliver meaningful change within our industry."

Cantwell will continue as CEO of Arcadia, while Regna will become Arcadia's President.

About Arcadia

Arcadia Settlements Group helps resolve conflicts, reduce litigation expenses and create long-term financial security for people involved in personal injury claims through settlement consulting services. The company has a rich history as the first structured settlements firm in the world. In more than 45 years in business, Arcadia has helped settle over 300,000 claims involving structured settlement funding of over $30 billion. Arcadia has more than 160 experienced settlement professionals across 60 offices in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.teamarcadia.com.

About SFA

Founded in 1985, Structured Financial Associates is a full-service structured settlement company that handles all aspects of liability and worker's compensation settlements, including employment cases. SFA is solely focused on the needs of its clients. Most of SFA's nearly 60 consultants have over 15 years of experience and hold advanced degrees and professional designations. SFA consultants are located in most major metropolitan areas in the United States.

