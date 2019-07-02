Arcadia Settlements Group Announces New CEO and Vice Chairmen

DENVER, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Settlements Group announced today key changes in top leadership, including the selection of a new CEO and election of two new Vice Chairmen.

Longtime Arcadia leader Joe Costello is stepping down from the position of CEO but remaining active as CEO Emeritus. He will be succeeded by Brad Cantwell, a 28-year Arcadia veteran who currently serves as President of the company. The appointment will allow Cantwell to further focus on the long-term strategic direction of Arcadia and its distinct customer-service model of care, professionalism and industry-leading technology.

"Joe served our company with an incredible level of professionalism and integrity for over 32 years and he strongly shaped Arcadia's reputation in the industry," said Robert Lee, CEO of Arcadia's parent company Integrated Financial Settlements (IFS). "Joe has now passed the torch to Brad Cantwell, who brings a significant level of settlement experience which proves invaluable across many fronts and situations. More importantly, Brad approaches his new role with an incredible vision, level of leadership, compassion, and excellent judgment to lead our company, and our entire industry, in directions that will provide for a strong and sustainable future."

Len Blonder, who currently serves as a structured settlement consultant at Arcadia and acting Board Member of the National Structured Settlements Trade Association (NSSTA), has been promoted to Vice Chairman in recognition of his contributions to Arcadia and the industry for over 41 years.

Current Arcadia consultant and Vice President of Advanced Marketing for IFS John McCulloch has also been promoted to Vice Chairman to represent Arcadia at its most senior level after 13 years of service to the company.

"Both Len and John are highly respected leaders in the industry, and we're honored that they've joined our leadership team," said Cantwell. "Their expertise and experience are critical as we expand our efforts to help protect more people who have been impacted by injury."

About Arcadia

Arcadia Settlements Group helps resolve conflicts, reduce litigation expenses and create long-term financial security for people involved in personal injury claims through settlement consulting services. The company has a rich history as the first structured settlements firm in the world. In more than 45 years in business, Arcadia has helped settle over 300,000 claims involving structured settlement funding of over $30 billion. Arcadia has more than 160 experienced settlement professionals across 60 offices in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.teamarcadia.com.

