Arcadia University Launches Online "Semester of Code" Beginning Fall 2020 in Partnership with 2U, Inc.

GLENSIDE, Pa. and LANHAM, Md., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia University is launching a set of innovative, online undergraduate coding programs in partnership with 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology. The Arcadia University Semester of Code will provide undergraduate students from colleges and universities across the nation with an opportunity to earn credits while developing market-relevant technology skills.

A nationally ranked leader in study abroad, Arcadia University has a long history of providing students from over 300 U.S. universities and colleges the opportunity to "learn everywhere" through innovative programming. Offered through the College of Global Studies, the Semester of Code program is available for U.S. universities to offer their undergraduate students and will include a "Full-Stack Coding Program" for 16 credits and a "Coding Internship Program" for 12 to 16 credits. The intensive, for-credit coding experiences run from Sept. 10 through Dec. 4, 2020, with additional cohorts in 2021.

"It's important for universities to offer a variety of innovative and applied learning opportunities to prepare students for a post-COVID workforce," said Dr. Jeff Rutenbeck, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Arcadia University. "This coding program is a hands-on online education option for students that can provide them flexibility in their career searches."

In the "Full-Stack Coding Program," students will learn to think and work as professional software engineers by making technical tradeoffs as they complete four major projects throughout the course of study. In the "Coding Internship Program," students will learn front-end web development and apply those skills in a professional, global work environment through a virtual international internship. Both programs are designed to complement any major, are taught by senior software engineers from the technology industry, and feature immersive, live online classes, on-demand learning assistance support, and high-quality self-study content.

"2U is proud to partner with Arcadia University to offer undergraduate students high-quality, credit-bearing coding programs at this critical moment," said 2U President of Global Partnerships Andrew Hermalyn. "Every undergraduate should have the opportunity to develop real, practical skills and digital fluency during college. By combining Arcadia's expertise in powering immersive undergraduate learning experiences with 2U's high-quality, market-relevant coding boot camp curricula and support services, we can provide students with a compelling online education option that keeps them on their learning journeys while preparing them for jobs in the digital economy."

Arcadia University has partnered with 2U since 2019 to design and deliver two clinically integrated hybrid graduate degree programs from its nationally ranked College of Health Sciences. Arcadia DPT Online launched this spring, with the first cohort starting this fall.

To learn more about the Arcadia University Semester of Code, visit studyabroad.arcadia.edu/Semester-of-Code.

About Arcadia University

Arcadia University is a top-ranked private University in greater Philadelphia and a national leader in international education. U.S. News & World Report ranks Arcadia nationally among the top universities in study abroad as well as among the top regional universities in the north. The Princeton Review has named Arcadia among the Best in the Northeast for five consecutive years, while the University's Physical Therapy and Physician Assistant programs are nationally ranked in their respective categories by U.S. News & World Report. Arcadia University promises a distinctively global, integrative, and personal learning experience that prepares students to contribute and lead in a diverse and dynamic world. Visit www.arcadia.edu .

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 435 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 245,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

