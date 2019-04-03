Arcadia University Partners with 2U, Inc. to Deliver Two New Hybrid Degrees for Healthcare and Medical Professionals

"Graduates of Arcadia's nationally ranked health sciences programs are at the forefront of their respective fields and are connected with leading health care organizations around the world," said Rebecca Craik, Ph.D., PT, FAPTA, dean of the College of Health Sciences at Arcadia University. "We are excited to work alongside 2U to expand the reach of our College of Health Sciences opportunities to students and health care professionals with these new hybrid degree programs."

The hybrid model allows programs to deliver dynamic course content building upon the University's commitment to academic excellence without requiring students to relocate to Arcadia's campuses. Learning experiences include distant digital asynchronous sessions, collaborative live classes that facilitate face-to-face interaction, and hands-on clinical experiences allowing students to collaborate with classmates and professors on campus several times throughout both years of the program.

This partnership represents a new Graduate Program for 2U. The hybrid graduate degree programs are anticipated to launch in 2020.

"Arcadia's College of Health Sciences has a long history of shaping healthcare education through collaborative research and service-learning experiences in the U.S. and abroad," 2U President of University Partnerships and Services Andrew Hermalyn said. "This partnership will allow us to offer 2U's extensive placement network of more than 42,000 clinical sites to Arcadia students, providing them with critical hands-on experience in healthcare settings no matter where they live."

About the College of Health Sciences at Arcadia University

The College of Health Sciences at Arcadia University is committed to the advancement of the health and well-being of humanity. Arcadia's College of Health Sciences houses the University's Community and Global Public Health, Health Education, Medical Science (Physician Assistant Studies), and Physical Therapy programs. Through evidence-based practice and project-based learning, these programs prepare health care professionals for success in a rapidly changing global environment with applied and pro bono clinical thesis work, clinical rotations, international fieldwork, and multicultural assessment. In 2016, U.S. News and World Report ranked Physical Therapy 20th in the United States, and in 2019, the organization ranked the Physician Assistant program 46th in the country.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is more than just a metaphor, it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been improving lives by powering world-class digital education. As a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities, we build, deliver, and support online graduate programs and certificates for working adults. Our industry-leading short courses, offered by GetSmarter, are designed to equip lifelong learners with in-demand career skills. To learn more, visit 2U.com . #NoBackRow

About Arcadia University

Arcadia University is a top-ranked private university in Greater Philadelphia and a national leader in study abroad and international education. The Institute of International Education has named Arcadia University #1 in the nation for undergraduate students studying abroad for nine consecutive years (2010-18), while U.S. News & World Report ranks Arcadia among the top regional universities in the north. The University's Physical Therapy and Physician Assistant programs are nationally ranked in their respective categories by U.S. News & World Report. Arcadia University promises a distinctively global, integrative, and personal learning experience that prepares students to contribute and lead in a diverse and dynamic world. Visit www.arcadia.edu .

Media Contacts:

Dan DiPrinzio, Arcadia University

diprinziod@arcadia.edu

Jemila Campbell, 2U, Inc.

jcampbell@2u.com

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

Related Links

http://2u.com

