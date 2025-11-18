Arcadia University to Launch Men's & Women's Fencing in 2027

GLENSIDE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arcadia University Department of Athletics and Recreation is excited to announce the addition of men's and women's fencing programs, to begin competition in the fall of 2027. According to USA Fencing, Arcadia will become the 13th Division III men's fencing program (38th overall) and the 17th Division III women's fencing program (46th overall) in the NCAA.

With these additions, Arcadia will sponsor 30 athletic teams (15 women, 14 men, one co-ed) beginning in the 2027-28 academic year. In 2025, men's and women's wrestling began at Arcadia, with each program attracting a robust roster of student-athletes.

"Athletics has been a central element of the Arcadia University educational experience, not just for student-athletes but for the entire University community," Associate Vice President of Athletics Brian Granata said. "We have expanded from 14 to 30 varsity sports over the last decade and a half, and our student-athletes excel in their programs, with their academics, and in their communities. We believe in a broad-based approach to sport offerings and feel that fencing is an appealing sport within our geographical footprint."

Arcadia's fencing teams will become only the fourth men's and fifth women's programs in Pennsylvania. A national search for a head coach will begin this winter, with a placement goal of April 2026.

"This is terrific news for student‑athletes and for the sport," said USA Fencing's Director of Membership, Service & Growth Brad Suchorski. "Working side‑by‑side with Arcadia to map the path from concept to competition, we're excited to help bring a new collegiate program online. In a year when parts of college athletics have contracted, adding roster spots in fencing is a win for access, community, and the collegiate model."

Arcadia's commitment to the expansion of Athletics has been evident in a series of construction and renovation projects focused on the Kuch Center, Jean Lenox West Field, Multipurpose Center, Hatfield Ice Arena, 125 Royal Avenue, and more. Since 2011, Arcadia's number of student-athletes has more than doubled, from approximately 250 student-athletes to nearly 600. Student-athletes at Arcadia carry a combined cumulative grade-point average of around 3.3.

To learn more about Arcadia University's Department of Athletics and Recreation, visit arcadiaknights.com .

