Arcadia's MSSP ACO Customers Averaged $5.9 Million in Shared Savings in 2019

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia ( arcadia.io) , the leader in population health management technology, today congratulates its Accountable Care Organization (ACO) partners enrolled in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) for achieving over $202 million in savings under the program using Arcadia's HITRUST CSF®™-certified population health management platform. These savings are nearly 40% greater than those customers achieved in 2018.

Earned savings by Arcadia MSSP ACOs grew in 2019, with customers’ per-member, per-month bonuses averaging $12.52, or $3.20 PMPM more than their peer ACOs. Average per-member, per-month savings difference between Arcadia MSSP ACO customers and all other ACOs.

For the second year in a row, Arcadia MSSP ACO customers outpaced their peers, generating an average savings of $5.9 million per organization, or 53% higher than peer organizations. On a per-member, per-month basis (PMPM), Arcadia customers realized $8.75 more in savings than other MSSP ACOs in the 2019 performance year and widened their lead by 35% over their 2018 PMPM savings results.

Earned savings achieved by Arcadia MSSP ACOs also grew in 2019 with Arcadia's MSSP ACO customers' PMPM bonuses averaging $12.52, which is $3.20 PMPM more than their peer ACOs or 34% higher performance.

"I am delighted to once again congratulate our customer partners on achieving substantial savings and bonuses in risk-based payment models and further securing their leadership position in the Medicare Shared Savings Program," said Sean Carroll, CEO of Arcadia. "It has been an honor for Arcadia to work with such dynamic and innovative ACOs to drive superior performance in value-based care with our Arcadia Analytics platform."

A Winning Strategy for ACO Success

To boost ACO performance and other value-based care strategies, Arcadia provides the data and software that supports and drives success in complex savings and reimbursement arrangements. Playbooks include having the right benchmarks, improving utilization management, coordinating care to reduce readmissions, and closing risk and quality gaps at the point of care.

"Given the current challenges in the healthcare industry, and uncertainty in the market, we're here to help all of our customers get the most from their risk-bearing arrangements," Carroll said. "We're incredibly proud of our strategic work and accomplishments with our MSSP ACO customers as they rise to the immense challenge of delivering value-based care with meaningful and tangible results."

Click here for in-depth case studies about how Arcadia's leading ACO partners are achieving success under value-based contracting.

About Arcadia

Arcadia ( arcadia.io ) is the only healthcare data and software company dedicated to healthcare organizations achieving financial success in value-based care. We work with health systems, providers, payers, and life science companies positioning themselves to win in value-based care, including some of the largest, most complex, and influential health systems and health plans in the country.

Our purpose-built, HITRUST CSF-certified population health management platform enables our customers to consistently overperform industry average outcomes by reducing medical expenses, improving risk coding accuracy, and improving quality and patient health outcomes. Our software continuously aggregates and curates the highest quality, most complete and up-to-date data foundation, provides relevant, timely and predictive analytics, and enables action through care management tools and in-workflow insights that present at the point of care.

Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 50 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 107 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims, social determinants of health, and operational data sources.

Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Rockford, IL. Arcadia has been recognized as a leading vendor by industry analysts, including Chilmark, Gartner, IDC, and KLAS. We were awarded Best in KLAS for Value-Based Care Managed Services in 2019 and 2020.

