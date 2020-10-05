Arcadia's New Opti-Nail Fungal Nail Repair Brand Now Available at CVS and Walgreens

"Nail fungus can result in severely discolored and damaged nails. Consumers want to improve the appearance of their nails as quickly as possible with an easy to use, no mess solution," said Evan Bashoff, VP of Marketing at Arcadia Consumer Healthcare.

Opti-Nail® is clinically proven to improve the appearance of fungus-damaged nails and has a specially designed pen with a precision-tip, no-mess applicator. It's also the only product that delivers visible results in just 2 days with a unique nail brightener that helps speed along results.

"Consumers now have a truly better option in Opti-Nail® to improve the appearance of fungus-damaged nails. We expect to continue to build distribution as the brand is off to a strong start and we look forward to continuing to bring the best solutions to consumers," said Bashoff.

Shoppers can find Opti-Nail® in the footcare section of retail stores.

About Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, Inc.

Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, formerly known as Kramer Laboratories, is a recognized leader in the consumer healthcare market for over-the-counter medicines. For over 35 years, the company has been delivering innovative healthcare products to help consumers self-treat their everyday problems. Arcadia's flagship brands include Nizoral®, a highly efficacious therapeutic dandruff shampoo brand, Kaopectate®, a leader in treatment of diarrhea and upset stomach, and Fungi-Nail®, a specialty anti-fungal product formulated with a clinically proven ingredient that cures and prevents fungal infections. Additional portfolio brands include HC Max™, a maximum strength anti-fungal remedy, and Safetussin®, a pharmacist-developed cough relief solution for adults suffering from diabetes and/or high blood pressure. Arcadia Consumer Healthcare's products are sold in more than 60,000 stores nationwide, including major drug, food and mass merchandiser outlets. Learn more at www.arcadiach.com.

