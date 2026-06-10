Arcadis and Jupiter Intelligence introduce PRICE framework to help organizations close the climate adaptation investment gap

AMSTERDAM, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), a global leader delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, and Jupiter Intelligence, the global standard for extreme weather risk and adaptation analytics, today launched the PRICE Adaptation Framework, a decision-grade methodology designed to help organizations compare climate adaptation options, quantify return on investment and prioritize resilience spending.

The launch comes as organizations across Europe and the US face rising climate-related losses, increasing insurance pressure and growing scrutiny around infrastructure and asset resilience. According to the UN Environment Programme's 2025 Adaptation Gap Report, adaptation finance needs in developing countries are projected to reach $310-365 billion per year by 2035 - 12 to 14 times current flows. Yet the economic case is clear: every $1 invested in coastal protection prevents an estimated $14 in damage.

Developed through the Arcadis and Jupiter Intelligence partnership announced in 2025, the PRICE framework combines climate hazard modeling, engineering insight and economic analysis to help organizations evaluate where adaptation investments deliver the greatest long-term value, and in turn, enable better funding decisions.

The methodology is five step decision approach designed to help organizations:

P – Pinpoint loss drivers: Identify the primary drivers of climate-related financial loss R – Rank adaptation options: Compare adaptation interventions side-by-side I – Investment case: Quantify avoided losses and ROI C – Capital strategy: Connect resilience decisions to funding and capital strategies E – Execute and evidence: Translate adaptation planning into measurable delivery outcomes

Roni Deitz, Global Director, Climate Adaptation at Arcadis said: "Resilience is increasingly competing for capital alongside expansion and modernization. Organizations need a practical way to compare options, prioritize investments and identify where resilience creates long-term value. They need a clear view of not just climate risk, but return on resilience - where adaptation creates the greatest value, where investment should be phased, and where alternative strategies may deliver a better long-term outcome."

The PRICE methodology is supported with decision intelligence at different stages through Arcadis' Climate Risk Nexus and Enterprise Decision Analytics (EDA), as well as Jupiter Intelligence's Adaptation Hub capabilities, enabling organizations to model, compare and prioritize adaptation scenarios across infrastructure systems, portfolios and communities.

Arcadis and Jupiter Intelligence have already tested the methodology across real-world scenarios.

In Houston, Texas, the teams analyzed 100 single-family homes in the flood-prone Meyerland neighborhood to assess the ROI potential of dry floodproofing measures. The analysis showed positive ROI outcomes for 52% of locations assessed.

In Slovenia, the methodology was used to evaluate flood mitigation options for an industrial facility that had previously experienced up to US$60 million in flood-related losses from a single event. A modeled flood wall intervention demonstrated a projected ROI of 245%.

These test cases demonstrate how the methodology supports a broader shift from climate risk identification toward evidence-based resilience investment and implementation.

Josh Hacker, Chief Scientist at Jupiter Intelligence said: "The science of climate risk has matured. The harder question now is translating that science into resilience decisions that finance teams, boards and capital allocators can act on with confidence. Clients are asking which interventions deliver measurable value, where investment should be phased, and how to defend adaptation spending against competing uses of capital. PRICE was built to answer those questions with decision-grade evidence."

The PRICE methodology applies across a broad range of clients, including real estate and property owners, and city and transit agencies. Arcadis is already seeing strong results from this approach on projects with the State University of New York, Northeast US regional transit clients, and major real estate owners seeking practical frameworks to move from climate risk awareness to prioritized, actionable investment decisions.

About Arcadis

Arcadis is a global leader delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets.

We are 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors.

We operate in over 30 countries and reported €4.9 billion in gross revenues for 2025.

Learn more at www.arcadis.com

About Jupiter Intelligence

Jupiter Intelligence equips leading financial institutions to translate extreme weather risk into capital advantage - quantified, benchmarked, and integrated into core strategy. Our transparent, scenario-based analytics integrate seamlessly into underwriting, portfolio management, and adaptation planning, helping decision-makers act with confidence on science that stands up to scrutiny and defend every decision to boards, regulators, and investors. To learn more, visit www.jupiterintel.com

SOURCE Arcadis