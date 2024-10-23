Arcadium Lithium Announces Date for Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release

PHILADELPHIA and PERTH, Australia, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM, ASX: LTM, "Arcadium Lithium") today announced it will release third quarter 2024 earnings results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's investor relations website at: https://ir.arcadiumlithium.com.

As a result of its pending acquisition by Rio Tinto, and as is customary during such transactions, Arcadium Lithium will not hold an earnings conference call in connection with its third quarter financial results.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium is a leading global lithium chemicals producer committed to safely and responsibly harnessing the power of lithium to improve people's lives and accelerate the transition to a clean energy future. We collaborate with our customers to drive innovation and power a more sustainable world in which lithium enables exciting possibilities for renewable energy, electric transportation and modern life. Arcadium Lithium is vertically integrated, with industry-leading capabilities across lithium extraction processes, including hard-rock mining, conventional brine extraction and direct lithium extraction (DLE), and in lithium chemicals manufacturing for high performance applications. We have operations around the world, with facilities and projects in Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, please visit us at www.ArcadiumLithium.com.

