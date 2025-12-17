Arcads.ai Raises 16 Million USD in Seed Funding to Accelerate Development in the United States

The funding will propel the already profitable company to expand their reach beyond their existing 6000+ clients

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcads.ai, the go-to platform for creating high-performing marketing videos with AI, today announced a round of 16 million dollars in Seed funding led by Eurazeo, with participation from Alpha Intelligence Capital and other international investors including the Sequoia Scout program.

Founded in 2024 by Dylan Fournier and Romain Torres, Arcads.ai is an AI platform that enables marketing teams to produce social-ready videos in minutes: The platform supports multiple high-performing formats — UGC-style AI actors, product demos, fashion try-on videos and unboxing content — available in more than 35 languages. Arcads.ai is now used by thousands of companies worldwide, from app studios and consumer brands to marketing agencies and individual founders.

An entrepreneurial story born from a frontline need

Before Arcads.ai, the two founders had launched a marketing agency, then a mobile app studio that generated several successes. With each launch, the same challenge arose: producing thousands of videos for social media in ultra-competitive environments, without resources comparable to large marketing teams.

Experiencing this structural pain point firsthand led Fournier and Torres to develop Arcads.ai. Within a few months and with a team of seven people, the company has already demonstrated rapid execution and strong traction with over 6,000 clients and 100,000 assets per month. Their mission remains the same: to make fast, scalable, and quality video production accessible, whether it's for a studio generating millions of dollars or creators without a camera or internal resources.

Accelerating platform development and international presence

More than half of Arcads.ai users today come from the United States. This financing will allow the company to accelerate its growth by: the development of its platform, the broadening of its video generation capabilities, and by strengthening its international presence with an office in San Francisco.

"We created Arcads.ai to break down the barriers that exist when marketing teams need to quickly and affordably create the many videos needed to promote a product. We, ourselves, experienced this difficulty for years. With Arcads.ai, we are making this process accessible, simple, and iterative: test, adjust, repeat," said Dylan Fournier, co-founder & Co-CEO of Arcads.ai . He continued, "The results already speak for themselves, we're already profitable and this funding will give us the means to accelerate our development and support the growth of our user base, particularly in the United States."

"In almost all the markets we follow, the battle is now played out in distribution, making one's brand and product known. Arcads.ai gives marketing teams a structural advantage in this competition for attention, and the international traction we are observing confirms it. We are happy to accompany Arcads.ai in this new stage," added Thomas Turelier, Managing Director, Venture Digital, Eurazeo.

Read more about funding here .

About Arcads.ai

Arcads.ai is a French company specializing in the automated generation of marketing videos from AI actors. The platform helps marketing teams, app studios, brands, and entrepreneurs quickly produce videos adapted for social networks, acquisition campaigns, and localization needs. Founded in 2024, Arcads.ai now supports over 6,000 clients worldwide. For more information, visit Arcads.ai .

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading European investment group managing 37.4 billion euros in diversified assets, including 28.0 billion on behalf of institutional and private clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate, and infrastructure strategies. The Group supports more than 600 Mid-Market companies, providing their development with the commitment of its 400 employees, its sectoral expertise, and its privileged access to global markets via its offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Stockholm, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, and São Paulo.

SOURCE Arcads.AI