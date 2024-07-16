Arcalea Announces Strategic Expansion into Australia Through Partnership with CRM Strategy

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcalea, a leading global innovator in marketing analytics, today announced its strategic expansion into the Australian market in partnership with CRM Strategy, a premier Australian business solutions consultancy and CRM vendor. This collaboration marks a significant step in Arcalea's global expansion, bringing the advanced capabilities of its flagship analytics platform, Galileo, to a new and vibrant market.

Strategic Partnership to Enhance Local Capabilities

Through this partnership, CRM Strategy will leverage Galileo's sophisticated analytics tools to offer enhanced data-driven marketing solutions to Australian businesses. Galileo's platform, known for its AI-driven insights and cookieless tracking technology, is uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of a market increasingly focused on data-driven decision making and precise marketing effectiveness.

Benefits of Galileo in Australia

"Galileo is designed to transform the way businesses approach marketing, with powerful tools to navigate the cookieless future of advertising," said Michael Stratta, CEO of Arcalea. "Our partnership with CRM Strategy will allow us to tap premier international partners to deliver unparalleled value to global audiences."

Galileo has already made a significant impact where it has been implemented, with brands reporting over 40% efficiency gains in their marketing operations. This platform goes beyond traditional metrics to offer deeper insights into the effectiveness of marketing efforts, demonstrating its value in a competitive global marketplace.

A Commitment to Global Growth and Local Impact

This expansion is part of Arcalea's broader strategy to adapt its offerings to meet the specific needs of different markets around the world, ensuring that businesses have access to top-tier marketing analytics tools that drive decision-making and growth.

The partnership also highlights Arcalea's growth strategy, which involves supporting channel partners and leveraging local expertise to expand its reach. "Galileo is the perfect tool for agencies and CRM integrators looking to complement their growth and provide differentiated value to their clients," added Stratta.

About Arcalea

Arcalea is committed to redefining the landscape of marketing analytics by providing businesses with comprehensive, AI-driven insights that drive marketing success. Based in Chicago, Arcalea continues to innovate and lead in transformative marketing solutions globally.

About CRM Strategy

CRM Strategy has established itself as a leader in customer relationship management solutions in Australia, offering tailored strategies that integrate seamlessly with client needs to boost engagement and profitability, underpinned by strategic development and application of technology.

