Arcalea Named Agency of Record by Northwestern Medill

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcalea announced today that it has been named the agency of record across several Marketing and Advertising disciplines by Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications. As Medill seeks to grow enrollment of top students for two of its graduate degree programs, Arcalea will support the institution's goals by leading paid media, consulting, and advertising strategies.

"Arcalea's depth of experience and quantitative approach stood out in the selection process, and will help Medill to reach the next generation of leaders," said Sara Brazeal, Director of Marketing, Communications and Special Events at Medill. "We have already experienced great efficiencies in our paid media efforts. We're excited to continue working with Arcalea to reach our marketing and advertising goals."

Arcalea, headquartered in Chicago, is a consultancy focused on Marketing and Data Science. The firm provides a strategic approach to assessing the market and addressing tactical implementation. Arcalea will create and develop Medill's marketing strategies through a variety of digital channels, all enhanced by Arcalea's proprietary Quantitative Market Assessment and machine learning technologies.

"We are excited for the opportunity to continue our relationship with Northwestern, specifically with Medill," said Mike Stratta, CEO of Arcalea. We are excited to build upon the tremendous Medill brand and communicate value to new prospective students."

About Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications

Medill is a leader in education and research in both journalism and integrated marketing communications. Our innovative teaching and research focus on enduring skills and values as well as new techniques and technologies that are changing the way stories are told and consumed in today's digital world. Now in our 101st year, our experience in leading these disciplines is unparalleled.

For more information, visit https://www.medill.northwestern.edu/.

About Arcalea

Arcalea is an industry leader in Marketing. As a strategic consultancy, Arcalea combines formal Marketing frameworks with proprietary AI analyses, leading today's digital initiatives with data science and machine learning. In 2021, Arcalea was named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year, and in 2020, ranked #51 on the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies. The firm serves brands in a diverse array of industries including pharmaceutical, CPG, defense, transportation, retail, and higher education, among others. Learn more at arcalea.com.

