Arcalea Named Chicago's No.1 Fastest-Growing Company in Advertising and Marketing by Inc. Magazine

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine recently revealed that Arcalea is No. 149 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing companies. Arcalea was also named Chicago's No.1 fastest-growing in the Advertising and Marketing industry and No.9 nationally. The list represents the most successful privately held companies in the United States. Past winners have included major transnational corporations such as Microsoft, Dell, Pandora, Yelp and Zillow to name a few.

With digital Ad spend expected to surpass $129 billion in 2019, Arcalea continues to expand its client base by integrating competitive marketing analytics, consulting services and tactical implementation with online advertising. Arcalea has continued to experience significant annual growth since its launch in 2015 through its proprietary analysis and award-winning results, providing clients with a much-needed advantage in today's complex digital landscape.

"Arcalea's goal is to provide best-in-class analysis for brands. Through that process, we often become a long-term growth partner," said Arcalea CEO Michael Stratta. "We are thrilled to be recognized in this year's Inc. Magazine 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and be in such elite company both locally and nationally." Arcalea serves a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, real estate, higher education, cannabis, CPG and retail brands.

Arcalea is an industry leader in digital strategy and marketing. Arcalea combines formal marketing frameworks, marketing analysis, and proprietary analytics, leading today's digital marketing and advertising initiatives with data-driven solutions. Based in Chicago, IL, Arcalea also has offices in Charlotte, NC, Denver, CO, and Indianapolis, IN. For more information, visit https://arcalea.com and/or Arcalea on social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn.

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

