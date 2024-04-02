Arcalea Named to Fortune's 2024 Most Innovative Companies

CHICAGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcalea, the global leader in marketing analytics, has been recognized by Fortune as one of "America's Most Innovative Companies" of 2024. Chosen by Fortune and Statista from a competitive pool of more than 15,000 candidates, only 200 companies achieved the honor. The selection criteria focused on three foundational aspects of innovation: product innovation, process innovation, and the cultivation of an innovation-centric culture.

Galileo Introduction Galileo Logo

Arcalea's flagship product, Galileo, ranked No. 53 for product innovation, standing alongside industry giants such as Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple.

"We are honored by Fortune's recognition as one of America's Most Innovative Companies, a testament not just to our innovative solutions but to the extraordinary people behind them," said Michael Stratta, CEO of Arcalea. "Our team's endless capacity to envision and execute groundbreaking ideas is unparalleled. We hire exceptionally talented individuals and nurture their growth in a culture that encourages creative thinking and company-wide collaboration, delivering innovative solutions that consistently exceed our clients' expectations."

Galileo marks a significant advancement in marketing analytics, providing unparalleled intelligence across the marketing spectrum through cookie-less tracking and AI-driven attribution analysis. By embracing the complexities of the customer journey, Galileo offers a comprehensive analysis illuminating the path from engagement to revenue with unparalleled precision. Galileo enables brands to leverage first-party data and prescriptive modeling, strategically navigating the complexities of nearly all marketing channels.

With Galileo, Arcalea not only establishes new industry standards but also equips leaders across various sectors to refine their strategies, ensuring they maximize their return on investment, and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

"As we celebrate this achievement, Arcalea remains dedicated to exploring the frontiers of possibility. Our product suite is driven by a relentless pursuit of value, ensuring that our clients have access to the most advanced solutions to drive business value," Stratta concludes. "With Galileo at the forefront, Arcalea is actively shaping the future of marketing."

About Arcalea: Engineering the Future of Business

Arcalea is a global digital marketing analytics firm specializing in data analytics and strategic marketing solutions. Focused on delivering measurable results through innovative technology, Arcalea's products and services aim to optimize marketing effectiveness and drive revenue growth.

Explore how Arcalea's innovative spirit and cutting-edge solutions can drive your business forward. Learn more at www.arcalea.com.

SOURCE Arcalea LLC