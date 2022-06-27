Arcanium Joins Newchip's Global Series A Accelerator Program

Arcanium among top applicants selected for Newchip's online accelerator

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Arcanium, technology and talent services for ambitious startups), was accepted out of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip's renowned global accelerator program's latest cohort.

The online accelerator provides the mentorship, connections and tools that growth-stage teams need to drive greater scale, expand business operations, and position their company for potential exit or acquisition. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.

"When evaluating companies for our Series A Accelerator, we search for proven business models that are prepared to scale their strong revenues and traction quickly in order to gain further market share and increase their likelihood of industry disruption," says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President at Newchip. "We see real potential in Arcanium and are excited to integrate them into our global network of VCs, angel investors, and family offices seeking to invest in this particular space."

Arcanium is on a mission to empower the future-builders, the dreamers, and the founders of tomorrow's hottest startups with scalable technology and talent services. Since launching, the company has taken numerous startups from idea stage to seven-figure funding rounds, millions in revenue, and acceptance into top-tier startup programs including Google Ventures and YCombinator. With $1M+ in year one revenue and over 15% month-over-month growth year-to-date, Arcanium is just getting started.

"With Newchip's support, Arcanium continues to focus on optimizing the venture-building process. Tech founders and investors who want a long-term partner and a flexible remote workforce choose Arcanium", says Arcanium CEO, Miles Aron, PhD.

About Arcanium

Arcanium powers ambitious startups and growing businesses with software, design, staffing, and recruiting services. CEO and co-founder Miles Aron, US Fulbright Scholar and Oxford PhD, started Arcanium with Brandon Moffitt and Sarah Mitchell to help businesses develop, launch, and scale their products and services.

To learn more, please visit https://www.arcanium.io?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=newchip1 .

For investor relations, please contact [email protected]

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/ .

