Arcapita's Portfolio Company MC Group Continues its Growth With Another Acquisition

MANAMA, Bahrain, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcapita, the global investment firm, today announced that its portfolio company, MC Group, has made its second acquisition in just over a year through the purchase of Coastal Signage + Wayfinding.

This transaction represents the latest step in an aggressive expansion strategy by Arcapita for MC Group. In 2017, Arcapita took a controlling interest in MC Group, the leading nationwide provider of signage and lighting services in the United States.

The addition of Coastal Signage + Wayfinding, a full service solutions provider based out of Oceanside, CA, broadens MC Group's suite of services further following the acquisition of Integra Service Group, which offers electrical and rollout management services.

Martin Tan, Arcapita's Chief Investment Officer, said: "I am delighted to see MC Group continue on its positive growth trajectory. The latest investment is testament to the strength of the management team at MC Group and the opportunities that exist to expand its market share and extend its products and services offerings. We are excited about the company's prospects and committed to working alongside them to help grow the business further."

Timothy Eippert, President/CEO of MC Group, said: "Coastal Signage + Wayfinding's commitment to well designed, effective branding, state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, and their exceptional passion to serve clients have proven to be a great complement to our breadth of services as we continue Building Better Brands."

Coastal Signage + Wayfinding offers an extensive range of exterior and interior branding and wayfinding products including: signage, graphics, fixtures/displays, architectural elements and façade cladding.

About Arcapita

Arcapita is a global Shari'ah compliant alternative investment manager, with offices in Bahrain, Atlanta, London and Singapore. Arcapita's principal lines of business are private equity and real estate, and its management has a 20-year track record of over 80 investments with total transaction value in excess of $30 billion.

Further details on Arcapita can be found at www.arcapita.com

About MC Group

Established in 1953, MC Group is one of the largest national providers of signage, lighting, electrical, and energy management solutions. Complete brand management services include program management, installation, repair, maintenance, energy saving retrofits, rollouts and more. The national service center is available 24/7 and offers the broadest national coverage available. Learn more at www.theMCgroup.com.

SOURCE Arcapita