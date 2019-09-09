ArcBest, ABF Freight Celebrate Truck Drivers During Annual Appreciation Week

FORT SMITH, Ark., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, and its best-in-class less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® are celebrating 2019 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with special events for employees across over 240 locations.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week honors the 3.5 million professional truck drivers in the United States who deliver the country's freight safely and securely every day and recognizes the important role they play in our economy.

"All of us depend on truck drivers to deliver goods, and I'm proud to recognize the efforts of our ABF Freight drivers and Panther® owner-operators, as well as all of our contracted carriers," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Our professional drivers provide a great customer experience and deliver excellence every day."

Established by the American Trucking Associations in the 1990s, National Truck Driver Appreciation Week runs September 8-14, 2019.

